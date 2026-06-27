4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, June 28

On June 28, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting some major abundance and luck when Mars leaves Taurus and enters Gemini, where it will be in conjunction with Uranus at a very critical, unstable degree.

Mars entering Gemini is like a match lit in a room where there's already flammable material. You can expect main character energy and something radical to happen in your life. Uranus is at the 3rd degree, which is about Gemini and Mercury. Mars entering Gemini during this conjunction puts it at 0 degrees, which gives you the greatest burst of this sign's energy.

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These astrological signs bring their problem-solving skills to the table on Sunday and, by doing so, attract abundance and luck into their lives. They find opportunities where others see only disaster. They spot a chance to shine when the rest of the world appears dark.

1. Gemini

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Luck isn't for everyone, all day long. It's for the people who take action. Gemini, you're kind of used to a little bit of crazy because, when Uranus entered your sign earlier this year, you felt the burst of chaos erupt. On June 28, when Mars enters your sign, you feel motivated and driven to do something you haven't done for a long time.

You get ideas, and they come with pure motivational energy. Mars helps you to feel almost angry if you don't act on what you know you need to do. The discomfort is both refreshing and a little bit annoying because you have no choice but to be accountable to yourself.

You can't stay where you are now, and if you want to attract abundance, you need to change things up. Comfort is an enemy right now, and that's why you get lucky. You're ready to do what others won't, setting you apart from the rest.

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2. Sagittarius

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Abundance comes to you through intense partnerships, Sagittarius, and you might even find it through an argument. On June 28, someone may decide that they are over a project or discussion. In the heat of the banter, give you control over something you wanted anyway.

It's always luckier when someone just walks from something, and you don't have to try to convince them why you're the better person to do it. They know they are going to lose the war, so they give up this one battle. Surrender to one is a gain to another, and you're positioned for a landslide win.

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You might get free time or hear information you knew was there but had been hidden from you, now revealed. Things happen for a reason. While that's not the most ideal way to get what you want, a win is a win, and you'll take it.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, when Mars enters your fourth house of home and family, it creates a little bit of chaotic energy that makes you very uncomfortable. While this doesn't sound like the best way to attract abundance or luck, it's how you find it on June 28.

You start to really see all the areas of your personal spaces that need work. You can't ignore any of it, and it really bothers you to the point where you feel like you must take action. Because there's a long weekend ahead, you decide to tackle this like a home project you can do in a few days.

Slowly, but surely, you remove things from your life that don't belong there. You find abundance in the form of newly discovered misplaced items and money that you didn't know was around. Peace returns, but at first, you needed to go through the madness. Luck isn't always the smoothest path, but you found it eventually.

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4. Virgo

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You have this very covert competitive nature about you, Virgo, and sometimes people don't realize it's there because you can be so nice. What they don't realize is that when you know you're meant for something better, you'll work tooth and nail to get it.

That something comes into view on June 28 when Mars enters Gemini, in your house of professional status. You want to be the top dog at what you do. You're not greedy. You feel that you've earned the title. You try your best, and you do way more than is expected. You go above and beyond, but this time you're much more pointed.

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It's being so intentional that gets you where you need to be. You're not going to stop until luck comes to you, and you are the source of all abundance. You'll do everything it takes to get yours!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.