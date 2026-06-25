5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On Friday, June 26

On June 26, 2026, five zodiac signs have truly great horoscopes. It's a very happy time, thanks to the Moon entering lively Sagittarius.

It's the perfect day to plan a trip or buy a book you want to read. The beauty of a Sagittarius Moon is that it brings with it the energy of Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance. You feel optimistic about the future. You see things in a way that you ordinarily would not.

Advertisement

The Moon is ruled by Cancer, so there's a motivated energy that comes straight from the heart. Instead of feeling limited by anything in your life, you view your obstacles as opportunities. The universe really loves Jupiter energy, and so do these five astrological signs.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The best part of your horoscope on June 26 is that it activates your relationship sector. Today, you view your partnerships as cherished treasures. You view people as wonderful assets that you can learn from and want to be around.

There's no better day for scrapbooking and writing down memories you don't want to forget. You can invite someone over for dinner or meet up with a long-distance relative via video and chat for a minute. You love to use your gift of gab to get to know a loved one better.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tie up your sneakers and get moving because a Sagittarius Moon has you focused on your health. On June 26, you become aware of the power of momentum, but not just any kind of movement; you want to get your blood flowing. If the weather is nice, go out for a brisk walk.

This is a great day to go to the grocery store and stock up the pantry with nutritious snacks. If you have to stay indoors, click on a reel you've saved and try out a new meal that you know will be good for your body.

You're much more aware of what you need, and you are interested in doing things that position you positively for wellness and a relaxed mind. Your horoscope is perfect for helping you to accomplish your goals, and it's the best one for you all weekend.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you feel those sweet and tender heartstrings pulled on June 26. The Moon entering Sagittarius brings out your romantic side. The fifth house is the one that you rule, so you get an extra dose of positive energy.

You want to expand your talents through creativity, and that's what's so wonderful about your daily horoscope. It's a time to do art and draw or listen to music and add a few songs to a new summer playlist. You're naturally drawn toward colors under this brilliant lunar energy. You won't waste the moment, either. You'll find a way to express yourself fully from now through the weekend.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Whenever the Moon enters Sagittarius, you want to stay closer to home. You love being in your comfort zone, Virgo, and this energy gives you a chance to nest and make changes around your house.

Advertisement

You can stroll through your home goods store to see if something you love captures your attention. Thrifting feels purposeful, and you might find an item to upcycle and resell, or to put in a spot in your bedroom that needs a special touch.

Your great horoscope brings you to the center of your family. Friday's energy is for sourdough starters or baking your favorite cookie recipe. You are ready to dive into whatever brings you closer to family vibes on June 26.

Advertisement

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

Your horoscope is great because it puts you in the center of life, where you love to be. Libra, you're ready for some intellectually stimulating conversation. You want to connect with people through your mind and really get to the heart of what matters most. On June 26, you are super social! Don't be surprised if you get a lot of invitations to events and your schedule fills up quickly with lots of great things to do.

If you're looking to go to museums or check out parks, this is the time to look up reviews and make plans for the future. A local road trip on roads that aren't super crowded with a best friend by yourself, singing along is perfect for a Friday. It's up to you to decide if you want to make it happen.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.