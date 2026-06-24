5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, June 25

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 25, 2026. Venus in Leo is trine Saturn in Aries on Thursday, which means the stability needed to do things right is here.

Venus in Leo energy is fun to watch. It's full of life and big in expression, but when it is in harmony with Saturn, much-needed sensibility kicks in. Saturn in Aries doesn't mute the playfulness of Leo, but what it does is keep it in check. This is the best energy for the five astrological signs who want to be playful, but practical. They want to have fun, but not lose control. There's plenty of time to enjoy life without any regrets.

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1. Taurus

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Taurus, Venus in Leo has you thinking about all the things you can do on Thursday to make your home a little extra. But, rather than go all out on a shopping spree, Saturn keeps you focused on your finances. Saturn in Aries reminds you that one way to make an improvement is to get rid of the things you don't need.

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A little spring cleaning at this time of year can be super smart. You make more space here and there, and what you have, you can change and improve. Things seem to be coming together nicely without breaking your budget. Everything on June 25 is going to be amazing, you can just feel it.

2. Libra

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Venus in Leo brings attention to your friendships on June 25. Sometimes, you easily fall into comparing yourself to others. You want to keep up with the latest fashion and feel a little jealous when you don't have something your friend has. Saturn in Aries reminds you that you don't need to compete or get validation.

You can be yourself and still look amazing, Libra. You don't want to look like everyone else anyway, and you keep it real by not spending money you don't have. Given that Saturn is the planet that removes unneeded things, on Thursday, you see frugality and practicality as positive.

3. Capricorn

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You are the type of person who tends to give generously, Capricorn. On June 25, Venus in Leo encourages you to be generous to others in a way you'd like for them to be giving to you. Venus activates your house of charity, reminding you how good it feels to act kindly on Thursday.

You are one of the zodiac signs ruled by Saturn, which is in Aries. Saturn encourages you to be a safe, comforting place where people feel seen and don't have to put on a front. You notice who looks their best and who is trying hard to improve. You compliment everyone and really emphasize the positive.

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you're ruled by Saturn. Saturn in Aries gives you controlled communication skills, and you don't say things unless you have to. You tend to keep things to yourself when you are observant. You like to learn by watching and hold an opinion until you're sure what you say is what you truly mean.

Thursday's horoscope is about partnership, especially while Venus is in Leo. Venus in Leo brings out the best in you and your relationships. On June 25, you show yourself to be an ally to friends and a supportive person to family.

5. Cancer

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When Venus is in Leo on June 25, it reminds you to keep your eye on the prize. Venus rules property, and it's also associated with money. You are attracted to all the flashy and shiny things. Venus reminds you to invest in yourself with the goal of looking and feeling your best. You only have one life to live, and Thursday's horoscope shows you that what's best is to take that seriously.

With Saturn in Aries, you find yourself positioned at a very high level in life. People see you and recognize you for who you truly are. It's your emotional sensitivity that keeps you open and receptive to great things. You have so many wonderful things to look forward to, Cancer.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.