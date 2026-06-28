Loneliness Ends For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Monday, June 29

On June 29, 2026, loneliness comes to a true end for four Chinese zodiac signs. Today is a Wood Dog Day, in a Wood Horse month, during the Year of the Fire Horse.

Today, your heart is open and receptive to little signals from the universe that tell you you're not alone. Loneliness is often described as the drying of the bones because it leaves a person feeling depleted in their soul and emotionally drained. But during Wood Days, you get a gift of water, which is about emotions, intuition and feeling a sense of revival. The fact that this is a Dog day is an extra bonus, as Dog signs are associated with friendship.

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Today is the day we start new friendships and find our tribe. We figure out what we love to do that takes loneliness and puts it where it belongs, a part of a distant story that is only worth telling once in a while.

1. Pig

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Pig, you are so compatible with Wood Dog energy. For starters, on Monday, you discover a side of yourself that you typically don't get to experience. Wood energy makes you more social and soft. You want to get to know new people, and people feel loved by you.

A meeting of the minds happens when you are open to advice, and when you're stuck, you make a move. Loneliness struggles to survive when friendships form, and your emotional needs are met by others. Today, dread turns to loneliness being over. It's ending, and you feel pretty excited by it.

2. Ox

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On June 29, you're ready to embrace all that life has to offer you, but first, you realize you need to put your emotional needs in check. You decide to fill your blank schedule full of fun plans. It's OK if you have to do them alone, because you're positioning yourself for success.

You know that if you are where you need to be, the rest will follow. You'll meet someone that you're meant to meet. You'll find someone you need to know. When that happens, loneliness starts to go away because there's no room for it anymore. You're booked and busy, Ox!

3. Tiger

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It's kind of hard for you to slow down at times, but on Monday, you decide to think about what you want to come home to on your day off. You would love to be surrounded by friends who enjoy your company. You want people who are chill but also like to talk. You decide to schedule a little housewarming thing at your home. The future date is TBA. You ask around to see who is interested, and a potluck sounds kinda great.

Tiger, you figure out that it's not so bad to open your home to a social gathering. It's actually a lot easier than you thought. The day you get home, it won't feel so lonely. Instead, there will be memories for you to reflect on and plans to do it again.

4. Goat

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Goat, you think about things for a very long time before you make a final decision to do anything. On June 29, you make a final decision: to be lonely no more. It's one thing to say it aloud. It's another thing to take action. You can start anywhere that makes sense for where you are right now.

You meditate and start from the beginning. You figure out who you want to be and why. You are no longer willing to sit around for someone to solve your sadness problem for you. Instead, you're the one who has control over your life, and you start now.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.