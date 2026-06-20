5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Sunday, June 21

On June 21, 2026, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. If you've been looking for a reason to be optimistic about life, two things are happening on Sunday to bring harmony and restoration to relationships.

The Sun leaves Gemini to enter the zodiac sign of Cancer, which is all about home and family. Cancer is also the very first sign in astrology to direct your heart toward perfect love, since it symbolizes genealogy and the roots from where your life began. Complementing this energy is the Moon in Libra, which represents partnership and marital relationships. Summer is officially heating up, and it's all looking very good for these five astrology signs and their daily horoscopes.

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1. Virgo

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Virgo, your friendships are where it's at for you on this first day of summer. The Sun entering Cancer on June 21 makes it so much easier for you to realize who you truly miss and want to spend time with. The Moon in Libra gives you a strong appreciation for the things you have in your life, not just emotionally, but yes, including materially.

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You are so ready to open your home and entertain, keeping connections small and intimate. You don't have to put all the pressure on yourself to make things nice. You might enjoy a simple potluck or pizza and a few friends binge-watching a romance series.

2. Leo

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As someone ruled by the Sun, you sometimes find Cancer season slightly treacherous. Cancer is the sign of your hidden enemies. While that doesn't sound like it would lead to a very good horoscope, it does clear up a few things for you that may have felt uncertain up until now.

On June 21, you really understand everything you need to avoid. You're seeing your frenemies for what they are, and the problems they bring that hold you back. The spiritual battles that come with the wrong friends are now crystal clear for you, and you're ready to be an adult and handle it on your own.

The Moon in Libra reminds you that it's never too late to change. Just because you've always done things a certain way doesn't mean you have to stay stuck in past decisions. When you're wrong, you're wrong. Generational karma ends today, and good karma starts for you, lasting all summer long.

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3. Scorpio

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You love a good summer horoscope, Scorpio. The start of the summer season is the one thing that actually makes you want to try things you've never done before. The Sun in a fellow water sign has you thinking about beaches and the heat. You know you want to travel; the question now becomes where to and when.

On June 21, the Moon in Libra reminds you that there are certain obligations you have to finalize to clear your time and make it easier for you to take off for a few days. You have to remove the barriers, including a few financial restrictions that would put a damper on the fun, even if it's just a short staycation at home. A little spring cleaning and a few scheduling issues resolved, and you are going to have a great start to this part of the year.

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4. Gemini

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When the Sun enters your financial sector, Gemini, you're feeling pretty comfy about the future. You don't need flashy or fancy things to make you feel like you have value. Instead, you cherish the little things in life that were given to you thoughtfully by people you love.

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The Moon in Libra on June 21 brings incredible memories about little crushes you've had in the past. It's heart-shaped memories and warm hug moments that make today such a great horoscope prediction. You've not had one like this in a long time, and it's way overdue.

5. Pisces

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Summer is here, and your horoscope on June 21 starts it off looking mighty good, Pisces. The Sun enters your romantic sector, which means an incredibly positive season where you get to feel all the warmth your little heart desires. With the Moon in Libra, you're ready for intimate conversations and sentimental thoughts.

You cherish creating new memories and building on old ones. You can't wait to see who you'll be sharing these times with the most. For now, just knowing it's possible gives you a vision of what you have to look forward to.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.