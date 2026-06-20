4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, June 21

Four zodiac signs are attracting some major abundance and luck on June 21, 2026 when the Sun enters Cancer, taking you from your mind to your heart.

The sign of Cancer rules all things sentimental. Dearest childhood memories usually come up at this time of year. You want to experience more of everything you adore about your home life, which is why family time is so important for the next month. It's amazing how rich and full life appears when you're focused on the little things. Abundance is found through memory on Sunday, and these four astrological signs know that it is perfectly fine for days like these.

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1. Gemini

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On June 21, you are attracting abundance and luck in the things you have that are types of hand-me-down treasures. From old recipes or trinkets that belonged to family members, you discover how rich your history is. You're so proud of your heritage. Most of the darker parts you've decided to forget and focus on the good.

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Gemini, the Sun will spend 30 days in your sector of personal wealth, so you have plenty of time to dig through old photo albums and think about your family tree. You get to see how lucky you are because of the bravery of people in the past. You're rich in so many ways, starting from your legacy.

2. Sagittarius

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You attract abundance and luck by building good karma in helping others, Sagittarius. You have so many things you own but don't need, so on Sunday, you start sharing with others. You aren't one of those people who like to hold on to items for a rainy day. You see your gifts as opportunities to make people's lives better.

With the Sun in your sector of shared resources and secrets on June 21, you listen closely to what people in your life say, especially reading between the lines. You know that when someone is hurting, they aren't going to tell you what is going on. You make yourself available and casually mention what you can do to help, out of respect for privacy.

People often see you as someone loud or eager to tell everyone. You are, but only about your own life. When it comes to what's happening in others' lives, it's all hush-hush unless they want to talk about it more openly.

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3. Pisces

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You're a romantic, Pisces, so the type of abundance and luck you crave comes in the form of romantic relationships. June 21 marks the start of a 30-day season of love in all forms. You love your hobbies, and you adore romantic bliss. You are eager to experience a good summer. You want to make it one to remember.

The Sun in Cancer gives you hope to have something in your life that's traditional and long-lasting. No flings or temperamental moments are on the table. You want old-fashioned values because you like what they offer. You believe that if you build something with another person, you build a secure, safe foundation of trust with roots strong enough to withstand good and hard times.

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4. Virgo

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Friendships are so precious, Virgo, and even though you can count how many true ones you have on one hand, each is valuable to you in many ways. When the Sun enters Cancer on June 21, you feel rich in this area of your life. You feel like you have people who know you well and would never hurt you.

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You know who you can depend on and would never take advantage of your kindness. It's hard for people to make friends as they get older, but you have truly been one of the lucky ones. Today is perfect for celebrating your friends in ways that show you care. A photo collage or video can be a wonderfully sweet way to show your appreciation.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.