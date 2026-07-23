4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On July 24, 2026

The universe is blessing four zodiac signs during Chiron direct on July 24, 2026. There are times when we feel as though we can do no wrong, and Friday is definitely one of those days.

These moments may be few and far between, but they do exist, especially when Chiron direct is in town. These astrological signs feel favored by the universe and as if we can manifest anything we wish. So, let's get to it!

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1. Aries

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There's a good reason why you feel so special on July 24, Aries, and it's because during Chiron direct, you see just how amazing you are. This isn't an everyday experience, and lately, you've felt pretty down. However, you do love yourself, and Chiron direct reminds you why you should.

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On Friday, you get to witness yourself in action, and this feels like a blessing straight from the universe itself. Once you see what your natural abilities can do, suddenly your self-doubt seems entirely unfounded. You may even sit back in amazement.

Not only do you pull off something incredible, but you do so with style and grace. What's more is you end up helping people in the process. Score!

2. Virgo

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If you've been feeling as if no one is on your side, Virgo, then hang tight. A new understanding of who you are and what you want is about to rise to the surface. With Chiron direct in Taurus on Friday, suddenly you get to see that people are indeed on your side.

You're not as alone as you may think. Those in your circle even aspire to be like you. It really was just a matter of hanging in there. Now, you feel truly special and as though you are being blessed by the universe.

You're everyone's favorite person, and that creates a new kind of pressure, but it's the kind that inspires you to bring more of your true self to the table.

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3. Pisces

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You're feeling on top of the world on Friday, Pisces. This is because you've risen above all the negativity that tried so hard to invade your space. No more!

During Chiron direct, it's as if the universe plucks you out of a rotten situation and places you in the perfect position to thrive and live life to the fullest. Everything seems to be working in your favor now, and you can't help but feel truly blessed.

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Chiron is using its healing powers to make this joyful moment last. You finally feel encouraged and hopeful once again. Make the most of this positive energy.

4. Taurus

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Chiron is in your sign, and this energy feels like a blessing straight from the universe. Lately, you've struggled with self-doubt. You have big dreams, but you've questioned if you are capable or worthy of achieving them. On Friday, Chiron direct assures you that you are.

It's time to stop selling yourself short and truly believe you can accomplish greatness. This healing transit boosts your self-esteem, and that is just what you've been needing.

You have to get out of your own way, Taurus. Practice positive self-talk and stop tearing yourself down, even just in your mind. Tune out your inner critic, and you'll be surprised by all you can achieve.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.