5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Really Good Horoscopes On Monday, June 15

Five zodiac signs get to experience really good horoscopes on June 15, 2026. Shortly after the New Moon perfects in the sign of Gemini, the Moon then enters Cancer, the sign that it rules.

The New Moon sets the tone for a fresh start before it moves into sensitive Cancer, asking you how you feel about the changes you're about to make. Feelings are super helpful because they show you what's good about your future. They reveal to you areas you need to be careful about, and why it's so important to know why you are doing what you need to do.

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1. Aries

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Aries, when the New Moon happens in Gemini, you connect with your thoughts, making today perfect for journaling or meeting with a friend to talk about your feelings. By nightfall, when the Moon leaves Gemini to enter Cancer, you want to be comfortable with yourself. You prefer to avoid making big or sudden changes just yet.

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In fact, what makes this horoscope feel good to you is the security you reconnect with. No matter how excited you are about change, even when you're the one who initiates it, a part of you still wants to be assured. You get that little bitty break just before you jump into your new adventure this month. For now, it's time to feel, process and get to know your heart.

2. Libra

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Libra, the New Moon in your house of travel reminds you that life is an adventure. You love checking out new scenes and taking tons of photos for future reference. There's something special about the open road. But, once the Moon leaves Gemini later today and enters Cancer, you're reminded that there is still so much work to do.

You have to get through a few things first before you can take time off and fall off the radar. On June 15, the idea of planning a vacation really inspires you to work a little faster and harder because you want to have everything in place. You know that being a good person means handling business so that you have peace of mind to enjoy a distraction-free absence.

3. Sagittarius

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On June 15, the New Moon arrives in your relationship sector. But once it goes into Cancer, you are faced with decisions regarding intimacy and what you want to do with your partnership. Today's horoscope puts you at a type of crossroads that could lead to a breakup or perhaps a recommitment to what you have.

You know that something has to change because some things can't continue the way they are now. You need more connection and closeness. You want to share secrets and to know your person as well as you let them get to know you. You're looking for signs that you're in the right place with the right person. The energy you pick up on Monday tells you all you need to know.

4. Pisces

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You have always envisioned your home life as a place where you can find peace of mind, but at times, it feels a little boring. Once the Moon leaves Gemini and enters Cancer, you feel a call to try something that matches your passion. You like color and to feel like you are having fun. You want to feel like a child again, but just for a little while, not to avoid any responsibilities.

Monday is the perfect day to explore your ideas about what is fun and what makes you feel like a child at play. You put on old music that reminds you of your high school days. You look back at some of the activities you used to do and check them out online. You reminisce with friends from your era and perhaps buy something online that reminds you of your past. Today becomes one of the best horoscope days because you just feel really good about the outcome.

5. Cancer

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Cancer, the Moon enters your sign, while the Sun is preparing to enter your sign in just a few days. You are aware of what's going on in an area of your life that needs to end after the New Moon takes place in Gemini on June 15. But when it enters your sign, you start to take a hard look at your life choices.

You realize many things you want to do that you should have done long ago. The problem is that your priorities were misplaced. Now, you want to work on yourself and improve. You want to feel good about the direction of your life starting now.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.