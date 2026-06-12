Venus Entering Leo Gives 5 Zodiac Signs Very Good Horoscopes For Saturday, June 13

Five zodiac signs are experiencing very good horoscopes when Venus enters Leo on June 13, 2026. You get to enjoy all the fun you want to have this summer with the planet of love and beauty in this playful sign.

Venus has been in an emotionally driven water sign, but now it will transit the fixed fire of Leo. So you don't have to make any big changes right now. Venus is reassuring you that staying where you are is OK and may be the best way to go, especially if you hope to plan a summer vacation. Venus rules a few significant things in astrology. Love and beauty are just a few of them. When she's in Leo, it's time to go over-the-top with what you already have. This is a 'shake what your mama gave you' summer, and with Leo being regal, you can do it modestly if you want to.

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Experience shows that these five astrological signs handle Venus in Leo the best, and here's how she activates their daily lives from now to July 9.

1. Aries

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On Saturday, Venus enters your sector of fun and play, but Leo is also your house of romance and children. Your fertility heightens this month through July 9, so if you want (or don't want) to become expectant, take the appropriate actions to make sure you experience the outcome you want this time of year. Aside from that, this is the day when you can dabble in your favorite inner child activities, from arts and crafts to singing at karaoke or hitting amusement parks and farmer's markets.

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If you have a few talents and want to see if they can make you money, a passion hobby could turn into a promising side gig, but only if it's work you truly feel connected to and resonates with your heart. Venus in Leo gives you the courage to take risks in the name of love and beauty. If you're ready to try new things, now is the time.

2. Gemini

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You just love to talk about all sorts of things. The weather, what's going on in life, how things affect you and what to do with the information are all your rant-and-rave specialties. When Venus enters Leo on June 13, it activates your house of communication, which you rule. This gives you more authority when you share ideas, and people see you, so it's likely they are listening.

Some of the most famous writers of all time were born Geminis, and since Venus rules money and property, this is a great time to start writing for profit. If you have a dream to start a blog, e-book, or create content online, the stars are in your favor today. Your horoscope for today indicates a very positive experience with projects right now. If projects are your thing, today is also a perfect time to have an important conversation about money with your significant other to align your values.

3. Virgo

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You have a reputation for being slightly rough around the edges when it comes to your personal space. That's OK with you because you built your life to be self-sufficient and drama-free. The past needs to be put in its place, and Venus in Leo helps you to accomplish that on Saturday. Venus activates your sector of the past. You have so much that needs to be forgotten, but when other people bring it up, or it still appears in your life in various forms, it's hard.

The blocking and decluttering to reclaim your sanity starts now, and the more you prioritize your mental health and well-being, the more you feel like your life is in order. Experiencing a very good horoscope for you now is knowing that control is in your hands, and your time is protected from energy vampires or disruptions.

4. Sagittarius

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There's so much push to go back to school, and for you, that means traveling on the road way more than you would like to. Starting June 13, you think maybe there's an out to what you need. You want to learn, but you don't want to travel. This is 2026, right? There has been someone online offering what you are lacking.

Once Venus enters Leo, the notion of staying home and getting what you need falls more securely in your pocket. You know value is not always dependent on the struggle. You can go places without touching your car keys, and remote learning helps you find the solution you need, Sag. It's out there, and you know it.

5. Pisces

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June 13 marks the start of a pivotal time in your health and wellness journey. For starters, it can be when you get your glow up. Venus is about beauty, and truth be told, Pisces, you've got this dreamy look to you that everyone loves to admire. You can really amplify your looks this summer with color, and since beauty comes from within, eating the best foods while reducing your stress.

This is your time to shine, but also to act a little selfish when it makes sense. You can take time to sleep in when you can or drink more water, which makes your body feel replenished and run smoothly. Saturday is a perfect prep day for getting this new journey rolling. Take the time you need to do what works best for you and set yourself up for a very successful three weeks.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.