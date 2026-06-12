Unexpected Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 13, 2026

On June 13, 2026, unexpected fortune is arriving for three zodiac signs. Venus enters Leo on Saturday, and our fortune comes quickly and in ways we never anticipated.

What's more is that our good fortune more than likely revolves around love and romance. That would be a nice change, wouldn't it? To suddenly experience great love and to feel the happiness that accompanies it would definitely be appreciated.

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Of course, we'd love a good paycheck to call our good fortune, but this particular transit is bringing us a better love life. Money later, love now. Let's enjoy what we have, as it's all so very good.

1. Gemini

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Venus in Leo brings you exactly what it implies: strong love that's true and built on personality. You may not have expected this, but on Saturday, it's here, and you are fine with it all. In fact, you are welcoming this opportunity for romance with open arms.

You've learned to be less skeptical over the years, Gemini, as your jaded words sometimes end up shaping your own fate. Approaching life with affirmations has changed everything.

Now, you're willing to believe that all is well in your world because the magic of saying it is tends to manifest as just that. Every connection you have grows stronger during this transit.

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2. Scorpio

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For you, Scorpio, the unexpected fortune that shows up during this transit comes in the form of an extraordinary sense of self. This is not in the egomaniacal way, though.

You've owed yourself this for a while now. You've been too hard on yourself, and you need a confidence boost. Once you get it, you start attracting the right people who can and will love you in the ways you need.

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Your day is filled with beauty because, during Venus in Leo, things like self-love act as beacons of light to others. You are kinder to yourself, and this draws to you people who are on the same level. On this day, your level is cosmic.

3. Capricorn

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What you have been waiting for, Capricorn, comes to you a little earlier than you expected. This is quite a shock; however, it's a good shock. In fact, it's a great one, and you're definitely not complaining.

On Saturday, Venus in Leo brings love and confidence your way. This definitely has you believing in yourself in ways you never did before. This is a very positive transit, and it arrives just when you need it most.

While you're always able to whip up a good report from work, it's in love and romance where you've been a bit worried. Fear not, as this transit has arrived in time to bring you an unexpected bit of good fortune. Your love life is about to soar to new heights. Enjoy!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.