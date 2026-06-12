3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On June 13, 2026

Starting on June 13, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing happiness they haven't felt in a while. When Venus squares Chiron, we're looking at a new and challenging way to approach love and pleasure.

One of the things that really kills our joy is doing the same thing all the time, with no real change. On this day, these astrological signs find that the key to experiencing happiness is breaking free from routine. We are so done feeling bored. We are ready to have some fun!

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We have a very rare transit on Saturday, and it can have a wonderful influence on us if we're willing to work with it. That means opening our hearts to new possibilities, in love, friendship, family, and life overall.

1. Aries

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Joy makes an entrance into your life once again, Aries, after taking a short hiatus that you never thought would end. It was always up to you to call the shots here, but you forgot the power that you hold.

On Saturday, during Venus square Chiron, you get a chance to see that you really are the one who makes or breaks your own joy. Of course, other people affect your mood, but ultimately it's up to you. On this day, you choose happiness.

This decision acts as a magnetic force. Suddenly, others are instantly attracted to your positive attitude and friendly ways. You stop being so uptight, and in comes joy and happiness.

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2. Virgo

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If anything got in the way of you experiencing full-on joy, it was your own inability to accept yourself as you are. You've always put way too much pressure on yourself, Virgo. You tend to be hyper-critical and pay far more attention to your flaws than your strengths.

Yet, on Saturday, because of Venus square Chiron, you're able to see that self-love is not just a trendy term. It's a real thing that has the ability to save lives, and it's something you are finally practicing.

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You find self-acceptance on this day, and this has a very powerful effect on those around you. You are surrounded by loving friends and family during this day, and everyone in your presence feels joyous. You, too, are happier than you have been in a very long time.

3. Pisces

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What you're able to get over on this day is nothing short of remarkable, Pisces. It's as if Venus square Chiron lets you see how much damage you were creating. You understand now that you need to stop immediately.

This is a day of deep, profound healing for you. That's Chiron's influence at work. The best part is that you see it and you actively do something about it. You're not just sitting back, letting life happen to you. You are using this energy to create happiness for yourself.

This is what opens up the floodgates to love and great friendships. Your friends are all around you, celebrating life by your side. On Saturday, the feeling of joy is outstanding and all-present.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.