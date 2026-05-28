These 5 Lucky Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Friday, May 29

Five very lucky zodiac signs have the best horoscopes of the day on May 29, 2026. With the North and South Nodes retrograde at the fourth degree of Pisces and Virgo, it's time for you to be the person you know you can be from the inside out.

The North Node in astrology is the highest point of your fate, and the South Node has to do with the past. Right now, the South Node is in Virgo, so collectively, everyone is reviewing how things have always been done. There are questions to ask, like whether work always has to be so rigid and whether there's room for creativity or freedom. Answers start to come in when retrograde is involved.

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The changes you need to make can be found inside your heart. What you've outgrown, you sense it. What is calling for you to grow into will manifest. One Friday, these astrological signs figure out what is best for them, and there's no doubt or second-guessing.

1. Pisces

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The best time for you is arriving because you discover your life purpose. On May 29, you stay true to your inner calling because it comes to you with heart. You sense things so deeply, Pisces, and more often than not, you tune yourself out. But not today. With the Nodes at the fourth degree, it's like you get a tap on the shoulder saying that's wrong to do to yourself.

You realize that fear shouldn't stop you from growing. That small switch flips in your soul, and you give yourself the credit you so generously extend to others. The truth is, you go with the flow, but now it's time to be intentional. You accept yourself as the architect of your life. The South Node in Virgo helps you release the past so you can move forward to the future. You've loved the life you've lived, and now you can appreciate the life you're creating.

2. Sagittarius

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The North Node in Pisces reminds you that no matter how much you build a purposeful life, what matters are the things that happen within your own home. You cherish your freedom, Sagittarius. You love knowing that you can go out and build a world you are proud to live in.

But on May 29, you want to let your hair down. You did all you needed to do this month, and for today, you don't want to prove yourself to anyone. You don't feel the need to struggle because you're longing for rest and a strong sense of home that feels like peace.

3. Gemini

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Your career and the uphill climb to success always feel so hard to do. Since the North Node has been in Pisces, you have ideas, but sometimes they don't work out as planned. Friday is a little bit different, Gemini, because the retrograde season and the fourth degree remind you that planning requires you to think outside of the box.

The South Node says to reflect and see what's worked and what hasn't. You can learn valuable lessons by pondering what failed back in the day. These moments help you try new things and see how they make you feel. You're open to change, and that's really good. In fact, it makes the best outcomes on May 29.

4. Leo

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Leo, certain things in your life have always been rules to live by. One of them is that you're independent. You don't like being told what to do, and you prefer not to rely on others' help. That's one of the harshest lessons to learn from the North Node in Pisces.

Your horoscope brings out your best thinking on May 29. You have to look at what you believe and ask yourself if that will help you in the long run. The South Node shows you that the path to self-sufficiency doesn't always mean you have to do it all yourself. You can choose to be interdependent and see big benefits from that shift in your thinking.

5. Aquarius

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As an Aquarius, you're known for your humanitarian focus. You are a giver, not a taker. Being generous and worrying about the underdog has been part of your life's purpose. You enjoy helping people in need, and there's never been a need to repay you for your kindness.

The North Node in Pisces invites you to redefine what you find valuable. On May 29, you discover that allowing people to become overly dependent on you felt nice initially. However, there's a point where it starts to hold you back. To grow, you need to let people find their fate, and you move on to yours.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.