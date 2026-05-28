4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, May 29

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 29, 2026. The Vertex in Libra opposes Neptune in Aries on Friday, creating powerful opportunities.

The Vertex is a very special point in astrology that speaks to soul contracts and what you came here to do in life. Neptune, the planet of dreams, rules Pisces and endings, so when it's in Aries it encourages taking something old and making it new. Today's abundance and luck happens as these astrological signs figure out how to use what they already have to their advantage.

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1. Taurus

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Taurus, luck comes to you most unexpectedly on Friday. When you take care of yourself, it shows up in wellness. Physical and emotional energy are vital to having the right mindset when good things come into your life. It's one thing for you to get luck, but another if you don't know how to handle the gift once it's opened.

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The Vertex in Libra, activating your house of health, pulls harshly against any bad habits that undermine your growth. You learn to reinvent old habits that have turned sour and are keeping you from achieving positive results. In the end, you have so many options that improve your life. You could have felt limited before May 29, but lo and behold, you are not.

2. Aries

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On May 29, you are at this very cool place in your life where you have a fated meeting with someone who changes it. Neptune in your sign means you are enlightened. You are ready to put on your rose-colored glasses and see what life is all about, even if that world is one you create through your imagination.

You find plenty of opportunities to dream about the future on Friday. You feel like anything is possible with the right person believing in what you can do. You don't want to be the type of person who stays stuck in a rut, and right now, you're not going to let it happen. If luck doesn't come to you, then you'll just have to go find it.

3. Libra

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The Vertex is in your sign, Libra, which means that fate is something that happens inside your heart. You can tell you're meant for bigger and better things. You might not always sense what they are, but on Friday you do because Neptune is in your house of relationships.

By looking at what other people do, you realize what you like and also what you don't. You don't need to follow the crowd or join a social circle to feel validated. Abundance arrives for you in the form of self-esteem and self-love on May 29.

4. Virgo

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Virgo, you're practical and typically a very reserved zodiac sign. When you think about your future, especially as it relates to abundance and luck, you want just enough to make yourself happy. Right now, Neptune is fostering some wild and zany dreams about what your career could actually be if you were given a chance to do something out of this world.

So the Vertex opposing Neptune positions dreams against fate on May 29. When the Vertex activates your financial house, you step into something unexpected. It's a welcome surprise. You come into the resources to take that first step. It could be a small thing for you right now, but it feels optimistic.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.