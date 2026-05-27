4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On Thursday, May 28

There are four zodiac signs attracting abundance and luck on May 28, 2026, when the Moon is in Libra, entering Scorpio, helping them get what they want.

Scorpio energy rules other people's resources. Technically, when the Moon enters Scorpio, it's not a happy time for it. Scorpio is the sign of its fall, so emotions are harder to read right now. The good news is that when you emotionally detach from an outcome, your energy starts to shift. You no longer worry about taking risks. You don't care what other people think of you. Instead, you do what you have to do because it's necessary. When this happens, the energy of attraction shifts. Abundance and luck are really drawn to the power these astrological signs are wielding on Thursday.

Advertisement

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Lucky you, Scorpio. On May 28, you get to have the Moon in your sign. The Moon rules emotional energy, and it stirs all sorts of new feelings inside that you know need to be addressed in some way. For you, the pursuit of abundance becomes something personal. You want to be the source of your own power. That way, when you need luck, you can create it.

Advertisement

You prefer to be a self-generating individual and not dependent on anyone else. That's why you decide to do things differently today. Rather than reaching out to others or looking to them for what you need, you look within. The good news is that you find everything you ask for and more.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Moon enters Scorpio on May 28, it activates your relationship sector. This means that you acquire abundance in partnership, but even more than that. People in your life are also a source of luck. This energy requires you to do something you don't typically enjoy doing: asking for what you need.

You also have to be open to receiving from other people, which can have you asking if there are strings attached. Rather than dwell on catches in other people's kindness, you let the process flow. Power comes to you now in the form of surrender. It's not easy, but once you learn to do it, you feel unstoppable.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On May 28, Cancer, you learn to fall in love with life all over again. Your hobbies, the people you admire, everything and anything that brings you joy in some way, feel so overwhelmingly attractive to you right now. When the Moon is in Scorpio, it stirs a deep appreciation that's hard to describe. You see the beauty within yourself, and it seems to be noticed by others, too.

You feel incredibly fortunate, even if nothing changes on the surface. You sense power in who you are and what you have already experienced. Your life feels like one giant moment of greatness. For this reason, abundance isn't a single object. It's an entire vibe, and you're in tune with it.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are the source of your own abundance today. Pisces, life is meant to be lived, and you discover a sense of adventure with incredible potential for so much more when the Moon enters Scorpio. On May 28, a strong sense of courage arises within you. That power helps you seek new opportunities and gain insights you haven't had before. Scorpio energy is like a master researcher, encouraging a look beyond the surface. You don't fear what you don't understand.

You find it a bit alluring, and that's what keeps your undivided attention. That courage is what makes you ultra-powerful right now. It's what sets you up for success. You find abundance in rare and unusual ways through thoughts and dreams. You discover luck by uncovering unrealized potential inside of yourself. No one can take what you have away from you because it's yours to begin with.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.