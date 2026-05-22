3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week, From May 25 - 31

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and true prosperity all week from May 25 - 31, 2026. This is a week for caution, but once you get through the first two days, you hit pay dirt.

Monday and Tuesday are days when you want to be very careful about starting new things. Luck starts to reveal itself on Wednesday and Thursday. The opportunities come through, and the things you need roll in. On Thursday, prosperity arrives in the form of unlimited adventure. You get lots of opportunities coming to you without having to struggle to find them. Just stay busy living your life with an observant mindset.

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On Saturday, the month closes strong with you completing whatever you don't need to continue into June. Sunday is the right day to go in a new direction, with sights on the future. Let's see what else is in store for your animal sign this week.

1. Ox

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Your life heads in a bright new direction this week, Ox. Prosperity and luck arrive when you do one thing that changes the course of your life. You might decide that it's high time to finally go back to school, even if you think you're too old for it, and earn your degree or change careers.

You are a natural-born caretaker, but this time around, it seems as though someone in your life wants to be there for you. They want to make your life easier, and you breathe a sigh of relief that troubled times are soon over. Moving in with the love of your life and merging your finances and resources puts you on firmer ground.

2. Tiger

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Few are as ambitious as you, and when it comes to luck or prosperity, you don't need to be told twice to take action when the timing is right. The key is to avoid procrastinating or jumping into anything that holds you back from your future on Monday and Tuesday. Bye-bye, desperation. You no longer have to worry about timing. You can easily tell when it's best to wait.

By mid-week, that feeling you get in your soul arrives, where luck is so close that you can almost taste it. You strike gold in some area of your life where you've needed fate to step in and help you out. That experience takes you all the way through to the end of the week. By Sunday, you're ready to hit the start button for a new chapter in June.

3. Snake

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All week long, you attract varying levels of prosperity into your life, and it all starts with intentionally asking the universe to meet you where you are. You live life like it's a walking meditative act on Monday and Tuesday. Your gut intuition tells you what to avoid, even if you don't understand why.

Then, when Wednesday and Thursday roll around, you experience success that helps you plan ahead for travel or take better care of yourself. It's a lot easier for you to put an end to what you've outgrown in your life. You don't have to push yourself too hard, but by Sunday, you'll want to do something that you haven't done in a long time. Signing up for a course or doing something that improves the look of your home are all options.

The point is to change the environment in some way that fosters a sense of optimism. When you feel good, you attract that same energy into your life. Go, go, Snake!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.