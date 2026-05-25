5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Week, From May 25 - 31

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes the week of May 25 to 31, 2026. In the days ahead, we're connecting with our emotions and practicing self-love.

The Libra Moon at the start of the week supercharges our connections as it connects with Mercury and Uranus in Gemini. When the Moon moves into Scorpio on Thursday, our focus shifts towards romance. The Sagittarius Full Moon on Sunday then connects us with our dreams.

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Mars in Aries gave us the tools we need, and with the planet of action now in Taurus, we can finally make our move. At the same time, Jupiter in Cancer is helping the astrological signs below see their progress over the last year and recognize their own talents.

1. Aries

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You are enduring a lot of stress, and this is all linked to the transformative process Saturn is bringing to the table. The Sagittarius Full Moon helps you assume leadership roles with confidence moving forward. There is an element of compassion connected with this process as well, with Jupiter in Cancer reminding you of the importance of empathy. This week, you are maturing, as Saturn and Jupiter teach you how to better show up for others.

You may also change your career path or the dynamics you have with colleagues or employees. The patience and calm you present to others enable you to succeed in the future. This is a moment for strengthening your emotional intelligence. Economic prosperity is also possible, thanks to the support you receive from others and the hard work you put in.

2. Gemini

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During the Full Moon in Sagittarius, your partnerships are in the spotlight. This lunation brings up past relationships. You need to look back in order to move forward and understand what not to repeat. You are entering a new cycle with Uranus in your sign, bringing some friction to relationships. Yet this energy is ultimitely grounding and helpful.

Your self-worth is also a topic of discussion this week, as the Moon shows you how you treat yourself and if you are giving yourself the care you need. At the beginning of the week, love and romance are also dominant themes. With Venus in Cancer, this is a good moment to consider the qualities you want in friends and romantic partners.

3. Cancer

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The Sagittarius Full Moon feels like a much-needed boost, Cancer. Now that Venus is in your sign, optimism surrounds you, and you also have the support of Mars in Taurus. Jupiter's transit through your sign has taught you how to handle change and show up both for yourself and others. The connections in your life see you as their refuge.

It's easier to work with others now because you can strike the right balance between gaining respect and being accessible to those who need you. As Jupiter prepares to enter Leo, you are able to reflect on the direction you want to move in. The Scorpio Moon on Thursday adds some clarity regarding the people in your life. With Mars in the picture, expect to have pertinent conversations and resolve any relationship issues.

4. Leo

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This week, you are encouraged to take the spotlight, with the Libra and Sagittarius moons, bringing new people into your world. The Full Moon also has you shifting perspectives and exploring new ideas. This energy feels especially wonderful, with Mercury in Gemini pushing you to take on new challenges over the next several weeks. You're beginning to really see the value of hard work.

The Full Moon also ignites your desire to succeed at this time. The Libra Moon at the start of the week brings recognition to your work. If you've slacked off, this is your chance to redo a project or complete your to-do list. On the other hand, if you've dedicated a lot of time to your work, be open to learning from constructive criticism and feedback.

5. Sagittarius

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The Moon in your sign activates a potent force that brings you back to basics. This week, you're rediscovering your motivation and drive. It's also easier to connect with your inner artist right now. If the realm of academics appeals to you, you may be more determined to set those plans in motion with your ruler, Jupiter, entering Leo in the next few months.

The Libra Moon helps you reflect on your triumphant moments, while the Scorpio lunation allows you to upgrade your routines and improve upon your daily schedule. Your Full Moon also brings attention to what you value and the resources you share with others. You may receive financial support or get a step closer to clearing away any pending debt.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.