5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On May 13 During Mercury In Taurus

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on May 13, 2026, when Mercury in Taurus harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion.

When Mercury is in Taurus on Wednesday, your thinking becomes clearer so you can deal with life's challenging with less mind-wandering. Since Jupiter is in Cancer, you're feeling eager to grow your life even bigger and better than it has been. Jupiter gives you a sense of tremendous blessings.

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1. Cancer

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Cancer, you have one of the best horoscopes you can experience on Wednesday because Mercury in Taurus is sweetening your relationships with coworkers and friends. Today, you're exceptionally popular because of your kind and generous nature. Jupiter in your sign encourages you to be a giver, and this is so natural to you.

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You rule the home and family, and having the planet of growth in your sign helps you to see everyone as an extension of your biological tribe. You are open to meeting new people, and the luck of Mercury in Taurus brings you into the right social circles. And even better for you is that this is just a starting point, as Jupiter will not enter Leo until later this summer. A great time is ahead for you, dear!

2. Pisces

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On Wednesday, there's a sense of hope entering your romantic life. You feel super optimistic with Jupiter in your sector of joy. This is the best day for fostering creativity and doing things that stimulate your imagination. You get ideas and want to test them out, especially if they are slightly crafty and original.

Mercury in Taurus encourages you to beautify your personal space, and that extends to words and how you communicate with others. Pisces, sometimes you get so caught up in your mind and keep your thoughts to yourself. Today, you're expressive with little effort, and you like how it feels. Good stuff!

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, Mercury in Taurus is encouraging you to take care of yourself in body and mind. You love the idea of being mentally sharp as you're naturally such a big thinker. And, when the planet that rules thoughts is in Taurus, it helps you to respect your ideas and give your thoughts the highest regard. If you tend to brush them aside or worry what other people will think, that's less likely to happen.

On Wednesday, Jupiter in Cancer allows you to be accepted for who you truly are, and transparency is a welcome attribute. You feel much more appreciated, and this feeling invites you to feel comfortable being yourself.

4. Virgo

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When Mercury works sweetly with Jupiter on Wednesday, you end up with the very best horoscope, Virgo. You get a boost of positive energy in both your learning and your friendship circle.

You might enjoy getting out on the town for a bit, you never know who you might run into or meet while there, especially since Jupiter is very active and prompting chance encounters that lead to new or revived old friendships. This is a beautiful day to open your heart to chance meetings and see where life will lead you if you let it.

5. Gemini

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You're not one to rush an ending, but you are curious about what comes next when a situation comes to a close. You're the type of zodiac sign that loves to try new things. With Mercury exalted in Taurus, your house of endings, May 13 feels right for you to take the next step. You see the future as an opportunity for you to explore.

The nice thing about May 13 is that Jupiter in Cancer is in your house of money. So, what you do can have a positive financial impact on your life. You might cut a habit and realize it's a huge savings for you. You may find so much good is on the horizon, and it all starts with a little curiosity.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.