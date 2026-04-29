6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Wealth & Success On May 1, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major wealth and success on May 1, 2026. Friday is a Wood Pig Danger Day during a Water Dragon month. It’s also a May Day and a Full Moon, so anything hidden or slightly off gets exposed fast.

Danger Days are about seeing something clearly enough to not walk into the wrong situation. And with the Wood Pig and Scorpio Full Moon, the truth shows up in ways you can’t ignore. Once these animal signs see it, that’s where the wealth and success come in.

Advertisement

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

On May 1, something doesn’t sit right, and you actually listen to that gut feeling. You’re about to agree to something or move forward with a plan, and then you pause. Not because of fear. Because something about it feels off.

Advertisement

You take a second look and catch a detail you missed the first time that would have cost you more than you realized. That one pause saves you. And later that on Friday something way better comes in that doesn’t have that issue attached to it.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Someone tells you more than they meant to on May 1. It’s quick. They don’t think twice about it, but you hear it immediately for what it is. Instead of overreacting, you just adjust and that puts you ahead in a very real way.

You either avoid a situation that wouldn’t have paid off or you position yourself better in something that does. The advantage is real and it shows up fast.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s a moment on Friday where something you thought you wanted doesn’t land the way you expected and it turns you off instantly. You just lose interest.

Because you don’t force it, something else shows up that actually matches what you were hoping for in the first place. It’s more solid and doesn’t leave you questioning it. You’re going to feel the difference in your nervous system immediately. What a relief.

4. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You catch a timing detail on May 1 that works completely in your favor. Something opens up for you at the exact moment you’re paying attention. Because you get there first, you get access to something that won’t be as easy to get later.

This connects to money in a very real way. You’re not scrambling anymore. You’re just early. And that’s enough to put you ahead. Finally!

5. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s a situation on May 1 where you realize someone isn’t as reliable as they presented themselves to be. Instead of giving them another chance, you pivot immediately. It saves you from wasting time or money on something (or someone) that wouldn’t have followed through.

Almost right after, you start dealing with something that actually moves the way you expect it to. No delays, no guessing. That difference is obvious. Whew.

Advertisement

6. Monkey

Design: YourTango

You revisit something on Friday that you thought was still unresolved. It isn’t. It’s either already handled or just not affecting you the way you thought it was. That realization frees you up instantly. You stop overthinking about it and redirect your attention into something else.

That’s where your win comes in. Because whatever you focus on next starts moving quickly, and it feels a lot more worth your time. Good stuff!

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.