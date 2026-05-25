4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On May 26, 2026

On May 26, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. When Mars squares Pluto, we get to see something we weren't expecting: the truth.

Something raw and wonderful is about to be exposed. For these astrological signs, it feels like a sign from above, telling us to trust the feeling and go with it. This truth reveals an insight into our own character. It's a good trait that we can learn to cultivate and share with others

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1. Taurus

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On Tuesday, an event takes place, and it brings you immense insight into your own character. You see what is truly important and what is not a priority. It all happens very quickly.

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When Mars squares Pluto, you may feel afraid, but that fear immediately reveals who you are. What you started out with vanishes as you evolve into a stronger version of yourself.

This transit brings conflict, but in your case, Taurus, it's well-needed. It may even be considered a wake-up call. This day shows you who and what is most important in your life.

2. Leo

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This transit brings out in you a true show of courage, Leo. While you've always thought of yourself as someone who is brave and true, the events of this day put the pressure on.

It's through adversity that you're able to recognize what true strength is. On this day, when Mars squares Pluto, you consider yourself changed. Something great is happening right now.

Yet, it doesn't happen easily. It's through strife that you're able to rise above. You can handle more than you think. You really are as good as it gets.

3. Scorpio

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For you, Scorpio, this transit touches a nerve that sets things in motion. You feel sensitive during this day, but that's the only way you can recognize what your next move needs to be.

They say that the only way to it is through it, and that's basically the kind of day you're having on Tuesday. That's OK, because all in all, you needed this. So, you treat it like a sign from above.

Mars square Pluto brings you a vision of yourself as someone much stronger and more in tune with what you need and what you will no longer tolerate. You now know how to create for yourself a better life. Get to it!

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4. Aquarius

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You are known as the rebel of the zodiac, Aquarius. On Tuesday, those revolutionary instincts of yours allow you the perfect amount of insight to literally change directions in your life.

You are smart and wise enough to know when to stop. That's saying a lot because you can take things very, very far. Yet, when Mars squares Pluto, you see where the end of the line is.

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Recognizing that it's time to change course is your brilliant move on this day. Even though you're moving into unknown territory, you create an opening in the universe where only positive energy can exist.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.