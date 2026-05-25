4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, May 26

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 26, 2026. Today, the Sun trines Pluto in Aquarius, bringing powerful change into your life.

If you've ever felt cut out of a deal and that underhanded business robbed you of your fortune, today is a day when these things come around in your favor. The Sun in Gemini brings out the element of two-faced gossip for the purpose of truth-seeking. Gemini is associated with the twins, and, on its most malefic side, it's backbiting and underhanded busywork done by others.

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Pluto is the planet ruled by Scorpio, and when it's in Aquarius, it's a double dose of fixed energy. Pluto has a tendency to transform situations and turn them around. Aquarius is the sign that oversees humanitarian efforts, and it works for the underdog. Quite frankly, this is the type of energy you need to set things back on the right path if you've felt wronged. Four astrological signs are going to receive their payoff for being patient and not taking matters into their own hands. Karma works for them, instead.

1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you attract abundance and luck in your most intimate and close partnerships. When Pluto is activated in your home and family life, something changes. It's on Tuesday, May 26, that you realize you can't control others. You have always known that on a mental level, but in your heart, a small part of you always pondered what-if.

If you could just find that one magic button that helps other people feel cared for and makes a positive change. The fact is, you can't, and today you decide to let it go. You get so much back when you surrender to the powers that be. You regain your sanity, sense of peace and time. You never knew so much good could come from one decision until you made it.

2. Taurus

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On May 26, you are ready to cash in the goods. With the Sun in Gemini, things are starting to heat up in the area of your financial life. A career change or something related to your standing with others appears to become positive for you. This is when you realize you can pull some power and get what you want.

You're not a person who generally likes to manipulate people or circumstances. But this time it feels like a necessary evil. If you don't do it, you won't get what you need. And a need makes it a morally right choice, so it's a tough call, but you're going to make it.

3. Gemini

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Gemini, when the Sun is in your sign, you feel it so deeply. You sense an inherent power and ability to do things that you need to do for your life and future. With Pluto speaking to the Sun, it fosters a desire for change. You realize that there are certain things that must be done whether or not you like them.

You have to remove yourself from situations that hurt your heart. You can try to work with others, but if they refuse, then it's OK. You can love from a distance. The moment you choose yourself during this tense time, you discover that a lot of peace can come into your life without you trying to force others to enjoy it with you.

4. Sagittarius

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On Tuesday, May 26, something incredible takes place for you, Sagittarius. You do something simple. You're honest, and you tell the truth about a problem that's been on your mind. Sharing your thoughts unexpectedly alters how you feel about it. You realize that the more integrious you are, the higher the standards you set for others. You discover that life is too short to keep certain opinions to yourself.

The bottom line is that it tends to come out anyway, so you choose not to bother pretending. The more forthright you are, the better you feel. That sense of inner peace is the core of abundance for you, and there's no other luck you'd rather have at this time.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.