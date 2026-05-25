3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Inspiring New Era Starting On May 26, 2026

Starting on May 26, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering an inspiring new era. It's no surprise that this occurs during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Libra, as all waxing lunations tend to bring out our best ideas.

Under this lunar transit, the greatest of thoughts come from the greatest of thinkers. These three astrological signs are bursting at the seams with bright ideas.

Our minds are racing with positive energy and light. We can now see the big picture as well as all the steps it takes to get there. We are enthusiastic and creative, and this is just the start of a very exciting chapter.

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1. Gemini

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While you adore working alone, you are always open to the ideas of others. On this day, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Libra, you find that your number one spark comes from a conversation with a friend.

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You do the rest, as they are not part of the activity. They serve as more of an inspiration than anything else. Something they say gets your wheels turning, and off you go.

So, basically, this lunar transit brings you a fresh perspective and the desire to act on it. You feel extremely inspired now, and when you get like this, the sky is the limit. You've got this, Gemini!

2. Sagittarius

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You are someone who always listens to the inner workings of your mind, Sagittarius. If you feel something in your gut, you trust it, and when you come up with a great idea, you don't let it go to waste.

On Tuesday, as you process what's going on in your life, you find a new way to approach it all. Now, this is no small project. It's your life we're talking about here, and that's inspiration enough for you. You want to change and implement new things, and during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Libra, you begin the work.

This is a project that will last a lifetime, because it deals with mental health and positive thinking. You feel inspired to begin anew, and during this lunar transit, you do just that.

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3. Pisces

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Thinking is not exactly something you stop doing, Pisces. Your mind is a very active place that never truly shuts off. When you are influenced by such a powerful transit as this one, that thinking process reaches new heights.

Sometimes, you live in a dream scape, and you feel content to keep all your ideas in your mind. Not on this day. Something about the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Libra has you putting so much of your vision into action. You're preparing for a major project that is going to take up all of your time in the best of ways.

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This is not only exciting, but it also inspires you to get even deeper into what you're doing. You love getting your hands dirty like this. You're getting engaged and involved on Tuesday, and you love it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.