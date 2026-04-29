5 Zodiac Signs Have Good Horoscopes On Thursday, April 30

Five zodiac signs have good horoscopes on April 30, 2026. The Moon enters Scorpio, where it is in the sign of its fall.

A fallen Moon is one that doesn't express itself as clearly as it should, yet this may be a good thing. When there's difficulty in communicating, you're more inclined to think about what you need to say before you speak.

Today is about the power of silence and embracing intense emotions as they arise within you. The Moon unleashes buried secrets when in Scorpio, you'll discover what you will be good to know.

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1. Libra

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There's a lot to think about on April 30, and when the Moon is in Scorpio, your thoughts turn toward your financial needs. Every month, the Moon transits Scorpio, and it lasts for two solid days. Since this one arrives just before a Full Moon, you become aware of what you need to release.

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You have burdened yourself with unnecessary expectations, Libra. There have been times when you've pushed yourself to be someone others need, but not who you want to be. Today, though, you take a positive step in a new direction. You decide to invest in yourself, and it's such a good decision.

2. Scorpio

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The Moon in your sign gives you reason to reflect on the key points you've lived through in your life. There are things you were extremely proud of, and you relish those moments. You want to let them embed in your thoughts so you ruminate on them for a while. You review photos on your phone. You check out various memories and reflect on the life lessons each one has taught you.

On April 30, as you gather all the good memories, you realize you've matured so much since the start of the year. You make a decision that's really best for the future. Now, it's time to take things to the next level. You pick a few things you want to learn and grow, and find each fascinating.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, when the Moon is in Scorpio, it activates your intuitive and almost psychic side. You discover that you're more than a deep thinker; you are someone who picks up vibes from all around. Knowing you have this special talent creates good feelings in your mind and heart. You don't mind that your emotions are a little harder to reach right now. It gives you an excuse to quiet your thoughts and intentionally connect with your emotions and the universe.

On April 30, a situation you couldn't figure out becomes clear to you when you connect with the energy around you, rather than needing to be told directly. Knowing that the universe shows you what you need to know, precisely when you need it,

4. Aries

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The best part about a Scorpio Moon, for you, Aries, is that it reveals to you things about yourself you didn't realize. On April 30, just before the Full Moon, you have an epiphany. You realize a fear has been playing in the back of your mind, sabotaging your success. You decide to let go of what's kept you back and resolve it for good.

Your horoscope shows you that it's possible to let go of the past because you have power you didn't know you possessed. Today, Aries, becomes a quest for self-discovery mingled with an incredible desire to succeed, not just because it helps you, but also because it contributes to the well-being of others.

5. Taurus

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Your partnership sector on April 30 is activated, Taurus, and when the Moon is in Scorpio, it reminds you what you like about being close to someone you trust. You enjoy quality conversation and good times with friends. It's been so long since you've allowed yourself to connect with others socially.

Taurus, instead of being an introvert or putting quality time aside for later, you let yourself dive in and enjoy the safety of people you trust, and the kind of intimacy only good friends can offer, which makes life sweet.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.