5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On Saturday, April 25

Five zodiac signs are having powerful horoscopes on April 25, 2026, when the Taurus Sun is challenged by Pluto in Aquarius.

The discussion centers on comfort and change on Saturday. Both Taurus and Aquarius are what astrologers call fixed, meaning that things get done when these signs are involved. They are the action-oriented yet stable signs. When the ball gets dropped into their lap, they rush to turn things around. However, something has to happen to capture their attention, because they don't use resources unless there's a good reason to use them.

Advertisement

That reason is revealed to these astrological signs as the Sun squares Pluto on Saturday. Pluto in Aquarius unveils some of the hardest conversations humanity will address during its time in the sign of the humanitarian, and on Saturday, the topic involves money and power.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, a lot has happened over the course of seven years with your ruling planet, Uranus, in Taurus. Now that Pluto is speaking to Taurus, it prompts a new era to begin. Your attention turns toward family and your home life on Saturday, especially how you want to reestablish a new way of doing things.

In the past, you focused more on others than on yourself, but now you see that was a misapplication of your attention. Doing so caused you loss and a lot of emotional disappointment. Codependent traits hurt your pocketbook almost as much as your heart, but now you realize you have to do things with your needs in mind. It's good for you to be true to yourself now because it keeps your motivation high and your energy up.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On April 25, the Sun in Taurus highlights your communication sector and helps you talk about what you want from the universe regarding money. You see money as power, and you often worry about economic equality, so these fears are what fuel your words with emotional power.

Pisces, on Saturday, you mean what you say with all your heart. Pluto reveals the areas of your life where you need to cut ties to the past. There are hidden enemies who can now turn into allies, making for a powerful day. When you are deeply driven, life can change in ways you had not previously considered.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, the Sun in Taurus empowers you to make improvements to your health. On April 25, it becomes clear to you that your thinking needs to change. You realize all the things that affect your emotional and spiritual growth, and you start to make a plan to address them.

Instead of talking yourself down and telling yourself you'll start over tomorrow, you act promptly on Saturday and begin right away. You turn your life around and are fine with knowing the result may not show up until later. Things aren't going to be the same from this time forward. Once your mind is made up, you're determined. Nothing gets in your way after today.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Sun in Taurus activates your past, and it prompts you to let it go and move forward. On April 25, you finally come to grips with how certain ways of thinking affect your life. The past can define your future if you allow it, but you're ready for life to change.

Gemini, the planet Pluto rules transformation, and its placement in Aquarius, your sector of career, reminds you to level up now because there's so much on the line. Your ego could use a push in the right direction, and your confidence could use a boost. You feel pretty good about your future because life is looking up.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, the Sun in Taurus emphasizes partnerships related to business and your social connections. There's strength in numbers on April 25, and you are the type of person who does right by others. With the Sun speaking to Pluto in Aquarius, it emphasizes secrets that can be revealed or shared because you've gained trust.

You gain insider knowledge, which helps you accomplish what you need to complete. Life is about to change in a way that you can't see right now. Friends are the magic of your future that prompt you to grow stronger and more powerful than you've ever been.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.