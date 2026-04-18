5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Week, From April 20 - 26, 2026

All week, from April 20 to 26, 2026, five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes. The Gemini Moon kicks things off, making it easier to communicate with others after the scorching New Moon in Aries.

We must learn to be more tactful with how we express ourselves, even if it is tempting to unleash a few harsh words. Thankfully, on Tuesday, April 21, the Cancer Moon teaches us how to be more emotionally intelligent. Compassion is especially important as the Moon struggles against the Aries stellium. On Thursday, April 23, the Leo Moon brings us hope and light. This is a period for fruitful connections and powerful new beginnings as we welcome Uranus into Gemini on Saturday, April 25.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Sun is now in your sign, bringing you closer to self-love and care. Expect to see new beginnings this week, with Uranus now completely out of your sign. This an excellent period for reflection and revisions. Things feel slower now, and you enjoy this pace because there aren't as many surprises.

Advertisement

With the Sun in your sign, this is the conclusion to the story that Uranus brought to the table in 2018. New opportunities await, and you can use the knowledge you gained over the last eight years to help you succeed. Uranus in Gemini brings new life to your financial sector, and the Gemini lunation at the start of the week echoes this theme.

Bonding with friends and family is easier for the next several days, with the Moon in Cancer connecting you with the Venusian energy. The weight you’ve been carrying during this Uranian transit begins to dissipate. This ushers in a period in which you are much more comfortable having fun.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a meaningful week for you, Gemini, with Uranus in your sign beginning on April 25. But first, the Gemini Moon serves as a breath of fresh air after the Aries New Moon and all you endured during that fiery lunation. Slowly, more planets are moving out of Aries and into Taurus, which is a good moment for you to go within and treat yourself.

Collaborations are exciting this week, and it's a good time for you to shine, either in academics or your career. People see your wisdom and intelligence with the Leo Moon. When Uranus enters Gemini, you become even more alluring to others.

Ego could be a problem during this week, so make sure to be more humble. Although the Aries energy makes your communication more abrupt and terse, try to speak to others with kindness, especially during the Cancer Moon. This is a week to show others what a wonderful leader you are, so focus on being a team player.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This is the beginning of a new story connected to how you take care of yourself, Cancer. Uranus in Gemini asks you to go within and release yourself from the chains of the past. This is also a period when you receive insight that becomes creative breakthroughs, as long as you’re patient.

With the Aries energy aspecting Uranus, the week brings you closer to your hopes and dreams. Building new things is possible, especially with the Moon in your sign meeting up with Jupiter and adding an element of optimism. Ideas flourish with the Leo Moon, revitalizing your projects and bringing an inspirational energy.

Advertisement

Mars and Saturn in Aries make the collective believe that they can conquer the world, but it feels nebulous from here on out. Plan accordingly and take only the workload you are able to handle. Make sure to be practical with your goals.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While other zodiac signs struggle to navigate the ongoing Aries stellium, this week is favorable for you, Leo. You have the necessary wisdom, thanks to the last eclipse in Aquarius and the Saturn transit in Aquarius from several years back. Now, you get to work on what you want to create.

The Gemini Moon makes it easier to find people who support your endeavors. Once Uranus re-enters this part of your chart, you continue to see the expansion of your social circles over the next several years. However, prepare for changes as well, because Uranus brings surprises and instability.

The Moon in your sign awakens your inner aristocrat and motivates you to fight for your throne. However, this is also a time to choose your battles wisely and be patient with your process. Channel this energy by speaking to those you trust and journaling what you feel.

Advertisement

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The Sun in Taurus helps you to transition out of the intensity of Aries season. Uranus is also entering a new sign, showing you the value of preparation over the next several years. Working well with others is possible during the Gemini Moon, as this energy shows you how to learn from your mistakes.

You must be patient with yourself since there are still several planets in Aries. This fire-sign energy feels like an earthquake, shifting things and causing disturbances. Yet, the Taurus energy serves as a grounding force while you navigate through the obstacles.

Advertisement

The Cancer Moon is beneficial to your career, as it helps you compromise with colleagues. Prepare to see your communication improve during the Leo transit, as you feel more prepared to have serious conversations you've avoided. The week is about discovering your power and showing others that you can be victorious.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.