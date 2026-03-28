6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Financial Success On March 30, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success on March 30, 2026. Monday is a Water Rabbit Establish Day, and the energy sets something up to work in your favor long after today ends.

Water Rabbit energy is observant, so you notice what other people miss. On an Establish Day in a Fire Horse year, things move fast and the people who slow down just enough to choose wisely end up ahead. These animal signs make decisions that actually stick without having to force anything.

Advertisement

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

You lock something in on Monday that feels small in the moment but ends up being very real for your money. The second you do it, people start taking you more seriously. The back-and-forth stops and what comes in is actually worth your time.

Advertisement

By the end of March 30, you realize you should’ve stopped hesitating and done this way sooner. It’s all so much better from here, Rabbit. Yay.

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You stumble into a money-related conversation on Monday that turns out to be important. The more you listen, the more you realize there’s something in it for you.

This is the kind of moment that doesn’t look like a big deal from the outside, but it leads to something that grows over time. March 30 is your day, Pig!

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You get serious about something on March 30 that you’ve been treating too loosely. You finally see how it could actually work if you handle it differently so you commit to it properly.

That’s what brings your financial success on Monday. Now it’s not just an idea or something you kind of do, it’s reliable and, on Monday, starts producing results. Whew.

4. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You notice where money has been slipping through your hands, Rooster. On Monday you adjust it right away and it adds up fast.

What’s interesting is how quickly you feel more in control after that. You’re not guessing anymore. You know where things stand, and that confidence changes how you handle everything else. Go you.

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On March 30, you commit to a direction you’ve been hesitating on. You’ve been weighing it and maybe even overthinking it. Today you decide and stick with it. This stabilizes your money energy immediately.

You start making good choices that actually support what you decided instead of contradicting it. That’s where your progress comes from. Lucky you!

Advertisement

6. Dragon

Design: YourTango

You position yourself differently in a situation that involves your money. On Monday, you say something more clearly and stop underselling yourself in a way you didn’t even realize you were doing.

The response you get back tells you everything. People meet you where you place yourself. And on March 30, when you raise that standard, your life improves almost instantly. Wow.

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.