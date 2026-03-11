5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On Thursday, March 12

Five zodiac signs have powerful horoscopes on March 12, 2026. Jupiter is direct in Cancer for its first full day.

Jupiter stationed direct yesterday in Cancer at the 15 degrees associated with Gemini. This degree is one of the most stable degrees it can possibly be at for powerful communication. Today is the day when you get insight into what you want and need. You get a download of information from the universe, celestial information that enables you to say what you need to say.

Jupiter is exalted in Cancer until June 2026, but on Thursday, these astrological signs experience positive changes in areas where comfort has become too familiar. It's time to think outside of the box. Even if you can't quite find the motivation, encourage yourself to do something you've never done before. Power shows up when you do something unexpected on Thursday.

1. Cancer

On March 12, Jupiter, direct in Cancer, makes you curious about who you are as a person. You start to think about your life and how your actions have led you to this point. You see things for what they are, Cancer, but want to explore new options. You dabble in a variety of tasks to see which one grabs your attention the most.

You put your feelings in various scenarios and listen to what your heart is trying to tell you. You don't get attached to any one thing. Instead, you feel like experimentation is the way to go. What's so powerful about today is your risk-taking and self-discipline. You remain between expansion and conservative growth.

2. Leo

You aren't one who judges others by the things that they have, Leo. However, a person's position in life often lends itself to power and influence. On March 12, you take inventory of your life and see where you can extend a helping hand to others. You recognize areas that need to grow and find the low-hanging fruit.

You see where you can be of service to others. You see wealth as a means to an end, where charity is an extension of purpose. What makes you powerful today is giving, and you are eager to help others grow with your support.

3. Virgo

There's strength in numbers, Virgo, and on March 12, your power comes from conversations. Since Jupiter's in the eleventh house, which symbolizes growth with others, it's the perfect season to connect with people to talk. Don't let your social media lie dormant. Instead, reach out to friends or colleagues and ask if you can connect in the future.

When you have a chance to talk, see how you can help each other. Explore areas where your life and work overlap. It's good to be social even if you feel like talking detracts from productivity. For now, to grow your world, you have to also grow with others.

4. Libra

You're powerful in your career and professional life on March 12, Libra. In fact, the more you hold yourself to a high standard, the better your life becomes. Today isn't about being humble. You can demonstrate humility and still share your accomplishments with others.

By saying what you've done in the past successfully, you help them to know what you're capable of doing in the future. Learn to boast on the sly. You don't want to stay quiet today because what you share not only demonstrates your capacity, but it also reveals how others can empower themselves by partnering with you.

5. Scorpio

There's a time and place for everything, Scorpio, and sometimes that requires you to take on an adventure you didn't want to do. On March 12, you decide to do something that you're not comfortable with, which is putting yourself out there for others to see. This takes courage.

Typically, you feel strongest when you keep things to yourself. But, during Jupiter in Cancer, you think about what would happen if you did the opposite of what you do now. You consider how that might change your life or improve it. You see yourself as being a person who could evolve if you challenge old ways of thinking and adopt new ones. To you, that's super powerful, and it works.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.