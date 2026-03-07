5 Zodiac Signs Have Amazing Horoscopes On Sunday, March 8

Five zodiac signs have amazing horoscopes on March 8, 2026. Pluto in Aquarius is finally at 4 degrees of Aquarius, where it longs to foster stability in the home.

A lesson about home and family is what makes Sunday such an amazing day for these astrological signs. Home and family matters feel disrupted while Pluto is in Aquarius. The first four degrees in astrology are what's called critical and highly unstable, but the good news is that you're almost out of the red.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Pluto embodies a softer, nurturing energy representative of home. You want safety and to feel loved. This is the first of three visits Pluto will have at this energy, so you get a few chances to repair relationships and get things right. Today starts with learning that powerful change starts within. To make the world better, focus on your home and focus on yourself.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your friendships change on March 8, Aries, which makes life feel amazing. Instead of feeling distant or detached, there's a growing closeness. Your network becomes so tight that it feels like family. You don't have to get into the details of your life or share too much about your past. It's about your shared goals and dreams that bring things together.

You take a proactive approach and shoulder a bit of the workload so colleagues can get on with what they need to do, such as an offer to cover a person's work so they can take care of something at home or a willingness to answer phones or check in on a project so they can go for a longer lunch to run errands.

You initiate little things that add up to huge blessings on Sunday. It feels good to be that one person who helps out. You're the one who slowly, positively impacts your workplace culture, and it feels amazing.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

What makes today amazing is seeing the things you need to do in your life that foster a sense of purpose, Aquarius. On March 8, you realize that there is room for self-improvement. It's a great day for looking into learning something new and practical or taking the time to relax with a movie or a good book.

Turning attention inward isn't something you typically like to do. Life gets so busy, and you prefer to relax rather than add one more to-do to your list. Yet, you change your mind on Sunday because Pluto in your sign signals that change is good. You embrace the notion that one small step in a new direction can add up to many great things.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

March 8 is just amazing for you, Taurus. You love it when you are productive, and Pluto in Aquarius encourages you to channel your energy toward your career. On Sunday, you look for ways to hold yourself to a higher standard at work. People in your life don't want to push you too hard, so you set goals for yourself instead.

Advertisement

You look for ways to be the best version of yourself at work and professionally. You can clearly see what's working right and double down on those efforts. You recognize what's not running smoothly and detach from that part of your work. Doing so helps you see things objectively. Sunday becomes a high-powered day because you're self-driven. You embrace your autonomy, and things are looking up.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Life gets super hectic, and sometimes the most meaningful moments slip by quickly, Scorpio. But on March 8, you decide to be more intentional. With Pluto in Aquarius at the 4th degree on Sunday, you want to encourage security and trust. So rather than asking for what you can get, you hear beyond what they say and observe what they need.

If they need emotional support, you're a good listener. If there are errands to run or other tasks that require your help, you look to schedule them and be there without complaining. Today becomes an amazing day, and not in the way you typically think it could be. The day is about giving, not receiving. It's a truly heart-tugging experience.

Advertisement

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, what makes March 8 so amazing for you is that you get what you want from a person you love. You discover a way to be close to a friend or significant other. There's deep conversation when Pluto is in your house of intimacy. But it also goes a little beyond what you would ordinarily expect. It's like you pick up on each other's telepathic airwaves.

On Sunday, you sense what you need and want within. You find it much easier for you to understand their messages and to be heard. It's incredible to be transparent, vulnerable, and safe in the presence of another human. For you, this is everything, and it's purely amazing.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.