4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, March 7

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on March 7, 2026. On Saturday, Venus joins Neptune in Aries at a critical degree, providing explosively creative energy that helps you manifest something really good.

Venus is about beauty, and Neptune symbolizes dreams. Their energy combined in Aries, a zodiac sign that ignites fresh starts, prompts a fresh opportunity to unfold. You have a chance to hit the restart button without losing your optimism. Instead, you feel happy to have the chance to begin again.

Things are finally looking up for these astrological signs on Saturday. Even losses look like gains. Neptune implies that you won't necessarily know what you're doing, but regardless, you are motivated and driven to keep going without fail. Your impulsivity is productive. You try new things and grow as you adapt. There's no hard feelings if a situation doesn't work out.Instead, you just jump back in the ring again and see what else works out.

1. Pisces

When Venus and Neptune are in Aries, they activate your sector of money, Pisces. On March 7, abundance comes right into your pockets and gives you what you need. Venus helps you see what's beautiful and profitable. Neptune stops you from thinking that expensive things aren't for you.

You get what you need just in the nick of time. If an unexpected expense arrives, you're ready to handle it. You're able to help someone in need. What enters your hand goes out to a deserving person. There's enough for you to have some for yourself and save for a rainy day. You become this person who is resourceful and generous, and it's all for the greater good. Being a giver pays off for you in abundance on Saturday, and it gives you lots of luck.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Things have been changing in your life ever since Saturn entered your sign earlier this year, Aries. Saturn brings maturity, and you're thinking a lot more about what you need to do with your life. When Venus, who is a friend of Saturn, enters your sign on March 7, you feel a boost of positive energy. Venus encourages you to value yourself. Saturn pulls you away from distractions you don't need.

Then, Neptune enters the picture, and dreams start to turn abundance into reality. Venus conjunct Neptune on March 7 becomes the magic combo where you can see what's worth putting effort into and what is not. Daydreams aren't just mystical visions anymore. Instead, they are lucky futures in progress.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

When Venus, your ruling planet, works with Neptune, the planet of dreams, on March 7, something magical happens in your love life. If you're in a relationship, things seem to flow. You and your significant other become more like-minded. Divisions break down into inconsequential things. You start to see the world as it was meant to be, with a fellow dreamer by your side.

If you're single and looking, your ability to meet new people, both friends and potential partners, goes up. You are introduced to intriguing individuals who jive with you on every level. There's a lot you can accomplish on Saturday, Libra, and it starts with your heart opening. You're lucky in love. Life feels great, and when people are involved, the universe feels abundant to you.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You receive something of value from someone in your life on Saturday, Virgo. When Venus conjuncts Neptune in your sector of intimacy and inheritance on March 7, you inherit an item of value that you need. You have built a world where your friends are family and family is everything. So, when a person or friend has a thing they don't need, they think of you and wonder if it would bless your life.

Today, you get a call or text. An offer comes through for an item that you do want but couldn't afford. Venus helps you to be profitable, and Neptune implies you don't have to work hard to get items. Instead, your mind sends signals through the ether of the universe. Your desires are answered, and your world is abundant.

