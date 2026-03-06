Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 7, 2026

On March 7, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. Venus conjunct Neptune really brings out the best in us and the circumstances we find ourselves in.

A softness seems to envelope everything on this day. We feel completely at ease. This transit brings out something in us that draws others our way, as if we are magnets of love and kindness. For three zodiac signs, Saturday is a day of affection. Hugs abound!

During this transit, we feel less fearful of being loved. We don't mind the attention, nor do we mind people coming close to us. Our boundaries are soft, and nothing offends us. In this way, we become the most lovable people around.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

During this lovely transit, Venus conjunct Neptune, you cultivate an air of kindness, Cancer. You attract others to you because you come off as safe and welcoming. You're not here to hurt a fly, and the people around you can tell.

You are also a good friend to whoever needs this kind of warmth. You are supportive and good at reassuring people that all is well and will continue on this way.

On Saturday, nothing in you feels negative, and this attracts a deep love. It becomes impossible for those in your world not to adore you, Cancer. You are a beacon of love and warmth, and without a doubt, the most lovable person in the room.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You've always been a charmer, Pisces, and on this day, Venus conjunct Neptune really brings out that magical side to you. Because you believe in yourself, others are ready and willing to go along for the ride.

The truth is, as ethereal and magical as your thinking may be at times, it's also what lures people into your orbit. You are magnetic and attractive, Pisces. Your vibe is good enough to soften even the hardest hearts.

On March 7, you show yourself as vulnerable, and others respect that. The fact that you are so open and real does not have people wanting to take advantage of you, as you may have feared. Instead, you are respected and well-loved during this transit. On Saturday, deep love arrives, and you couldn't be happier.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Every now and then, you radiate love, Leo. You know it, and we know it. On this day, March 7, this magnificent superpower of yours is in its full throttle glory.

You're used to being adored because you're worth it, and because you know how to give love. You never hold back, Leo, and the love you give is soft and easy to understand. You're only here for the love. You have no ulterior motives.

During Venus conjunct Neptune, you express yourself in such a way that you instantly become everyone's favorite person. And rightfully so! You bring warmth and kindness to everyone you meet. You are a safe space, and those in your life love you for it deeply.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.