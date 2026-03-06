Financial Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 7, 2026

On March 7, 2026, financial hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs when the Sun forms a conjunction with Mercury, and so many of our money problems suddenly feel like a thing of the past.

These astrological signs get a chance to breathe easy once again as we finally see what's really going on in our financial lives. We might have gotten used to the fear that comes along with debt, but we're no longer in fear. It's time to live as if we've got money, because we do.

This is also a great day to consider speaking with an employer about a pay raise. After all, nothing gets done without honest and polite communication. As they say, you don't get what you don't ask for.

1. Cancer

All it takes is one good, solid conversation with someone who can help you, and ding-ding-ding, financial hardships are over. You've spent way too long worrying nonstop. You're over it, Cancer, and so is fate. It's simply no longer your destiny to be in the red. Whatever takes place when the Sun forms a conjunction with Mercury on March 7 helps you move from feeling broke to feeling rich.

Sure, money hardships take a toll, but they can't take you down all the way, Cancer. You won't let them. It's time to take your life back and feel good about it. One step at a time, and before you know it, you're back on your feet. Your financial hardships are finally coming to an end.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You've always believed that something good would happen, Gemini, even during the darkest of times. While you've spent an intense amount of time worrying over financial grievances, you see now that there really is a light at the end of the tunnel. Your financial hardships cannot last forever.

So, it turns out that you were right all along, Gemini. Something good would happen, when the Sun forms a conjunction with Mercury on March 7, that goodness makes itself known. Your energy feels renewed on Saturday, and you get inspiration from the knowledge that things aren't all bleak. Now, you have the chance to turn it all around for yourself. The universe supports your efforts completely. Your hardships are finally over.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You played the long game, Sagittarius, and you held out, even when it drove you up the wall. You felt like you were going totally broke, and still, you didn't give up. You were patient, and finally, you hit your big break. That's what Saturday's energy provides for you, Sagittarius.

It's not like it came out of nowhere. You made this happen, and you definitely sweated for it. Nothing came easy, but eventually it arrived. So, in a way, this is a day of reckoning and celebration. Your financial hardships have finally come to an end. Now you must keep up the good attitude and steady pace of positive thinking. You made it, Sagittarius. Your finances are finally turning around.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.