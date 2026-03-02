5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Tuesday, March 3

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 when Mars is at a critical degree in Pisces.

When Mars first changes signs, it's considered to be at a critical degree. Since Mars just finished expressing itself through Aquarian messages, it's now downloading information from Pisces. Aquarius says to innovate, but Pisces asks about the spiritual implications.

There's a balance at play on Tuesday that helps you decide how you want to direct your life. These astrological signs know that life is what you make of it, and for them, the desire is to do only good.

1. Taurus

Your social network comes under evaluation on Tuesday, Taurus. With Mars now in Pisces, you want more than superficial connections. You want people who jive with your energy, the type of individuals who think like you are perceiving.

Life can bring you all sorts of soulmates, but they don't have to always be romantic. You can have a soulmate in the form of a good friend. A kindred spirit who walks through life beside you. A person whom you can trust and who brings out the best in you at all times. An honest truthseeker who tells you things as they are, and allows you to do the same.

The world can be cold, but Mars in Pisces keeps your heart warm. Like drawing a warm bath, it envelops your heart for a month, helping you be wishy-washy in all the right ways. This is such a good time period for you, Taurus, and you'll love learning who is meant to be in your tribe and who is not.

2. Leo

A beautiful 30 days unfold before you, Leo. Mars entering Pisces on Tuesday, March 3 is worth noting in your planner. Some eras are short, as this one will be, but they bring you what you want, which is intimacy and closeness. You have the Midas touch now, and it comes through your emotions. When you want something, and it comes from the heart, it taps into Mars in your sector of shared resources.

The universe can be oh, so generous to people like you. When you do good, karma returns the favor ten-times over. What you give from the heart for the right reasons fosters intimacy and trust in others. How you consider the needs of others becomes a mirror that reflects back at you. That's how water works with light. You're just at the start of many good days ahead. Wish hard because you're going to get every delight by April 9!

3. Scorpio

Romance is in the air for you, Scorpio. Your secondary ruler is Mars. Even though Pisces isn't the best place for it to be due to its water element, for you, it's OK. Mars in water is like a quenching warm bath that refreshes your soul.

All the allure of romance comes up on March 3, and that's what you're all about. You become expressive through art and hobbies. You fall in love with life all over again. Diving into despair becomes a part of the process, but you embrace the madness of what's there because it helps you uncover yourself.

You're good this Tuesday. It's like light is firing into a dark space, illuminating all that you hope to control in your life. You want to do what you love. You want to finish projects, enjoy people and have fun. You will for the next 30-days! Get ready!

4. Aquarius

Tuesday is very good for you, Aquarius, because you align your values to your actions, leading to a more authentic life. When Mars in Pisces enters your house of prosperity, which carries spiritual tones, you discover that riches that lack spiritual roots don't last, so you have to connect with your soul for abundance.

Since Mars is a fighter, you can have a few internal arguments start on Tuesday in the form of asking whether or not a sacrifice is worth an ethical compromise. You define your inner truth with spiritual conviction involved. By April 9, you'll discover what's worth your time and why.

5. Gemini

A sense of life purpose is what you gain when Mars enters Pisces on March 3, Gemini. Mars activates your tenth house of rewards and career. What you do today sets the foundation for an earned recognition on April 9.

There's something about doing work you love that leads to success. Striving when you feel appointed by the universe just feels good. You have a strong sense of purpose. In your mind's eye, you envision what the final result will look like. Even if your final product isn't tangible, it builds your character. Passion fuels your motivation.

No one has to push you on Tuesday. You're self-driven by inner fuel. Emotions are in the driver's seat, and you get to be the passenger princess.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.