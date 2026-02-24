5 Zodiac Signs Have Excellent Horoscopes On Wednesday, February 25

Five zodiac signs are having excellent horoscopes on February 25, 2026. Uranus in Taurus speaks with Neptune in Aries and Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday.

Uranus is about sudden events, while Neptune eliminates barriers, and Pluto emphasizes change. These three planets represent what happens in society and how it affects the collective. When you want a change in your life, it's best to have support to make it stick. You can change all you want, but if there's disharmony in your environment, it's easier to fall back into old patterns. No man is an island, after all.

On February 25, Uranus emphasizes the connection among people regarding material possessions. Pluto in Aquarius shows how important it is to stay up to date with trends and innovations affecting humanity. Neptune lets you see how dreams can become a reality when you let them. This energy leads to an excellent experience for these astrological signs on Wednesday.

1. Libra

Libra, your love life is changing for the better. When Uranus speaks to Pluto on February 25 in your house of romance, the world practically shakes with awareness. Your fear of being alone or not having the love you desire starts to dwindle.

For you, raising the inner confidence you need to face adversity grows stronger on Wednesday. Pluto in Aquarius teaches you that you can do anything by being open to change and seeing the beauty of flux, leading to an excellent day.

2. Taurus

On February 25, you learn something new about yourself and find it fascinating, Taurus. Uranus in your sign is closing out a seven-year era. There are a few lessons left to learn, but on Wednesday, you detach from the past. It almost angers you that you've held on to it for so long. You think about the time you've wasted and decide not to do it anymore.

Today becomes an unexplained blessing, elevating your thinking and holding yourself in the highest regard. Pluto in your career sector brings timely changes that, in a sense, are profitable. You get back your energy and feel optimistic about the future.

3. Pisces

Pisces, on February 25, you discover how spontaneous conversations lead to discoveries you had no idea you'd find. Uranus helps you to become open and receptive. Sometimes you dislike being told facts. They hinder you from being an emotional person, and you prefer to live in your dreamland.

Today, you push past that fear and embrace reality with illusion. It's an excellent thing that you adjust to quickly. Pluto in Aquarius reminds you that past thinking is always open for change. You can revise and see value now that your planet, Neptune, is in Aries. Today shifts so many things in your life. It's hard to imagine it all starts with a talk, but it's great that it does!

4. Virgo

You often feel like chaos finds you solely so you can fix it, Virgo. You inherit a problem on February 25 when you spot a friend's issue that you know you can help can solve. You realize how you're uniquely positioned to provide support and be a good friend.

You think about how you want your life to change, and your heart guides you toward what makes you feel good. Pluto in Aquarius helps you to spot what bothers you the most. Neptune in Aries teaches you that dreams often require help from an outsider. Today, you play that supportive role.

5. Gemini

Gemini, you discover something about the past thanks to something Uranus points out on February 25. Uranus is inconvenient, but it signals where miracles can happen. You discover a latent curiosity that has always been there, visible to others but not to you. You're seeing the world through a new lens.

Pluto shows you how there's no need for shame. It's best to admit what you see now because it elevates your social status and gives you power. With help from Neptune, you realize that there are people in your life who are patient. They know you're trying your best and need time. Only now have you been ready to heal and surrender what's broken your heart. Wednesday is that day, and the experience is so natural and timely for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.