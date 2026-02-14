5 Best Things To Eat To Attract Good Fortune During The Year Of The Fire Horse, According To Traditional Chinese Medicine

As the Chinese New Year approaches, who couldn't use a little bit more luck? This is why people should be wary of what they eat, and according to traditional Chinese medicine, there are five foods you should definitely eat to attract good fortune during the Year of the Fire Horse.

As most people know, luck isn't always predictable, and sometimes, things don't work out in our favor. Still, if you want to have the best chances at good fortune during the Year of the Fire Horse, then keep these five foods as part of your meal plans. While it might sound far-fetched, what you eat could affect your prosperity.

Advertisement

Five best things to eat to attract good fortune during the year of the fire horse, according to traditional Chinese medicine

1. Warm and grounding foods

Soii309 | Shutterstock

One of the best foods to eat to attract good fortune during the Year of the Fire Horse, according to traditional Chinese medicine, is warm and grounding foods. From soups to broths, eating warm foods helps support your center and helps you recover from all the movement that the year will bring.

Advertisement

According to History.com, Changshou Mian, known as “longevity noodles,” is a traditional dish eaten during Chinese New Year celebrations, usually in stir-fries and broths, to symbolize a wish for a long and healthy life. Emily Yuen, executive chef at Yingtao, a Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant in Manhattan, told Martha Stewart.com, "They're meant to be eaten long and uncut, which represents continuity and a wish for a long, uninterrupted life."

However, even if you can't eat warm soup every day, drinking warm beverages can also help. So long as it's fulfilling and fuels your energy, consuming these warm beverages will bring more luck in the new year.

2. Root vegetables

Another thing to eat to attract good fortune during the year of the fire horse, according to traditional Chinese medicine, is root vegetables. If you're unsure what a root vegetable is, it's classified as a vegetable that has its edible component underground. Think carrots, potatoes, garlic, onions, and even beets.

Advertisement

Much like the grounding and warm soups, these earthbound vegetables offer similar benefits in traditional Chinese medicine. Holistic health coach Marissa Wiewall explained why root vegetables are such an integral part of Chinese cooking and medicine: "The roots of any plant are its anchor and foundation; they are the essential parts that support and nourish the plant. Root vegetables lend these properties to us when we eat them, making us feel physically and mentally grounded and rooted, increasing our stability, stamina, and endurance."

The fire energy associated with the Year of the Fire Horse is activated by warming foods, and as Wiewall added, "eating root vegetables can have a warming effect on our bodies and prepare us for winter."

3. Spices with intention

gpointstudio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

On the outside, people might be clutching their pearls at the aspect of not adding as many spices as they want. But according to CEO and metaphysicist Jing, "Spices are good, and you know I love my chile crisp, but be intentional with it."

From ginger to cinnamon, you want to be intentional about whatever warming spices you put on your food. While it sounds like a reach, the goal is to balance out the heat since it'll already be a fiery year.

4. Limit indulgences

It's tempting to eat whatever you want. After an exhausting day at work, the last thing you want to do is spend an hour or two cooking up a meal all for the sake of good luck and fortune. However, while you don't have to cook a gourmet meal every day, the best thing to do during the Year of the Fire Horse is to be mindful of certain foods you're eating.

Advertisement

According to Jing, being mindful of fried food, alcohol, sugar, and coffee might be the best thing you can do for yourself during the new year. As Jing said, "This gives you quick energy, but will cost you later." So, try your best to turn a quick meal into something healthy. Whether it's buying premade roast chicken and heating some rice and root vegetables, finding ways to make healthy meals is the best way to keep your energy and luck up.

5. Don't skip meals

Finally, the last thing you want to do to attract good fortune during the year of the fire horse, according to traditional Chinese medicine, is to eat regularly. Not only do you want to eat regularly, but it's crucial to have a schedule as well.

Acupuncturist Jackie Koenig noted, "From a Western perspective, if you go too long without a meal, the body rings the alarm by releasing cortisol, a stress hormone." She went on to say, "Skipping breakfast or fasting in general could weaken your digestive fire over time." The last thing you want to do in the Year of the Fire Horse is weaken your digestive fire. That won't help you harness the energy and good fortune of the year.

Advertisement

Any random late-night snack sessions might not be good if the goal is to up your luck. So, three hours before bed, try to have your last meal of the day. As Jing pointed out, consistency matters the most during this Lunar New Year.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.