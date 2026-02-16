4 Zodiac Signs Basically Enter A New Timeline After The Solar Eclipse On February 17, 2026

Four zodiac signs are basically entering a new timeline after the powerful solar eclipse on February 17, 2026. The eclipse is just a fraction of a degree away from the highly significant 29th degree.

The 29th degree represents the final culmination of a period of time with themes of intense lessons and karmic completion. It is a very high-tension point collectively and individually. Many things will change with this eclipse, and for the astrological signs below, nothing will ever be the same.

In Aquarius, this annular solar eclipse kicks off an 18-month period when Aquarius themes affect us all. Words that describe Aquarius energy include forward thinking, unpredictable, disruptive, rebellious, brilliant, and cutting-edge. Aquarius is the sign of the people, and with Mars and Pluto also in Aquarius at this time, the will of the people will be made clear.

Aquarius is also associated with brotherhood, friendship and equality. Groups of like-minded people become important to all of us starting on February 17. The only downside is that at times, some may feel excluded from groups or we become too single-minded concerning the values and ideals of the particular group we associate with. Aquarius is also associated with the Divine feminine and the balance of masculine and feminine energies. Women typically rise under the influence of heavy Aquarian planets or transits, and Pluto is currently in Aquarius for the next 20 years or so.

This is not, however, just a simple Aquarius solar eclipse. The eclipse is in the sign ruled by Uranus, and it will also square Uranus at 27 degrees of Taurus. This is a changeable and unpredictable energy that can go in many different directions. We can expect to see personal changes and people breaking away from things or people who no longer suit them. This will translate to a change in the world, unexpected events and disruptions. The disruptions will be apparent, along with many possibilities that can seem unsettling, but there may be other potential not so easily seen that can ultimately bring advancement and new ways of doing things. It’s important to keep an open mind, which Aquarius is quite good at.

These signs are entering a new timeline after this eclipse, and things may never be the same for them.

1. Taurus

Taurus, this eclipse falls in your 10th house, which rules career and reputation, putting you on a new timeline at work. If you have been unhappy in a job, now may be the time to leave. Some may leave a job voluntarily and others involuntarily. This is not all negative, however. For some, this could transpire as a new project, unexpected promotion, or other change. You will experience fast-moving changes in your career, or you could even change your mind about where you work or what you really want to do

With Uranus in your first house, you likely make a personal decision that has a long-lasting effect. This could include many things that could incorporate a change of lifestyle, personal appearance or style, important relationships, and freedom from anything that seems oppressive. This is a very unpredictable and changeable time, and chances are it will lead to major transformation in your life by setting yourself free from things that no longer serve you. If this happens, it is doubtful you will look back.

2. Leo

Leo, this eclipse falls in your seventh house of partners, putting you on a new timeline in your relationships. The seventh house rules partners of all types, including marriage and committed relationships as well as business relationships and those you deal with on a regular basis. The seventh house always involves others, and this eclipse brings change to the others in your life.

If you are in a romantic relationship that is tottering on the edge, this can represent a sudden ending. If this is the case, it is setting you free to meet someone more appropriate for you, and it is best to go with the energy rather than resist. People may leave, move, or make changes to your relationship in some way, generally unexpected. You could change partners, or your love interest could.

This does not mean your relationship is destined to go by the wayside if it is generally stable. There could be some disruption, unclarity or a disagreement. While Uranus is generally disruptive, in some cases, it can bring a sudden reappearance of someone you have known before.

Career and family matters are first and center and after this eclipse, you can expect to be on a somewhat different path that, at the end of the day, you find liberating.

3. Scorpio

The Aquarius eclipse falls in your fourth house, Scorpio, putting you on a new timeline when it comes to home and family and your basic foundation. This is a disruptive period that can bring major shifts in terms of home, home life, and family members. This could mean the sale of property or a move in the making that could be long-distance. Family members could change something or make an unexpected move.

After February 17, you'll experience changes with others in your orb that include romantic partners, those you deal with on a day-to-day basis, or even those in your social circles. You may feel that you have run out of steam with some people and no longer want to be involved with them. It will be important not to react in anger or an emotional way if something unexpected occurs. The best course of action is to step back, gather all of the facts, and then come to a decision.

Astrologers view Uranus as the planet of the unexpected, but it can also act as a liberator. Anything that leaves your life during this eclipse opens the door to a new path, and in the end, this will be exactly the way you feel.

4. Aquarius

The Aquarius eclipse hits your first house, Aquarius, which represents you personally. This is a transformative period in life when you may initiate some long-term changes that ultimately lead to a better situation for you. This includes many things like appearance, goals, relationships, or even your personal identity and how you view yourself.

Uranus has been transiting your fourth house, which rules your home, family, and basic foundation. It is likely you have experienced quite a few changes here already, but this eclipse could indicate more changes or even a move. Matters could be shaken up in your home in some way, or it could affect the people you live with.

This eclipse serves as a reset for your life. You experience another eclipse in your sign on February 6, 2027, and by this point, you will likely have made a number of significant changes. Chances are you won’t even recognize the old you. You are on a new pat,h and the changes you make as a result of this eclipse free you up to follow a more authentic path and life.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.