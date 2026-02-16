5 Zodiac Signs Have Amazing Horoscopes On February 17, 2026

Five zodiac signs have amazing horoscopes on February 17, 2026. The Moon enters Pisces, supporting spiritual and creative energy.

The Moon entering Pisces is a precursor of what's to come. Pisces season begins on the 18th, ushering in a period of creativity and spiritual awareness. The itch to do something you've never done before starts on Tuesday.

Your craving for crafting or dabbling in art, music, or play is enhanced. Your spiritual side awakens during a Moon in this emotionally elusive sign. It's easier to get into fanfiction or watch sci-fi and let yourself get lost in the plot. If you plan to go to Ren-Fes or like to make your own cosplay costumes, the start of a Pisces Moon is perfect for an amazing outcome.

1. Aries

Your horoscope becomes amazing after the Moon enters Pisces on February 17 because it allows you to confront fears that are merely your imagination. Sometimes you allow your fear of failure create the perfect storm for self-sabotage. You tell yourself negative thoughts or words that you've heard from people whose intentions weren't best for you, and adopt them.

Yet, during the Pisces Moon, when your house of hidden enemies is activated, you have a golden opportunity. Piece by piece, when something arises that makes you uncomfortable, you address it. You recognize what needs to change and how to implement it. You get crafty and creative with ideas to help you feel optimistic. Hope returns, and life starts to look up.

2. Taurus

You feel at home in your friendships on February 17, Taurus. Your social network becomes a place where your ideas become magical treasures for exploration and growth. You have striking conversations that stimulate your imagination. People you meet are eager to explore what the future holds. They aren't doom and gloom thinkers, but reach-for-the-sky go-getters that want you to do the same.

You find yourself among winners on Tuesday, and you know you're where you are meant to be. The next season of life is for those who climb to the top of the mountain, and you're halfway there once the Moon enters Pisces.

3. Cancer

Cancer, adventure is in the air, and when the Moon enters Pisces on February 17, you're eager to go off on an adventure. On Tuesday, you start to see ads for places you want to visit. You think about all the times you've missed out on trips or vacations due to work, family obligations or illness. Today, you put yourself first when it comes to living life on your terms. You decide that time won't wait for you or anyone.

It's time to plan, and you're ready to put things into motion. You start a small travel fund. You look to see how much time you can take off from work. You think about all the things you need to do to ensure your holiday can happen. You have to be creative when it comes to funding it and making things happen.

4. Virgo

On February 17, your relationship starts to blossom under a Pisces Moon. You have ambitious goals for what you want a partnership to look like, Virgo. Yet the world is rapidly changing, and your perception has shifted toward wanting less. It's left you feeling unhappy and slightly turned off.

Yet, today, you decide to renew your faith in the possibilities. You want your life to match what your heart thinks it deserves. Rather than compromise, you decide it's best to live out your truth. Even if it's tough, you have faith in your dreams and pursue them. The Pisces Moon allows you to grow your vision a little bit at a time.

You have to wear your heart on your sleeve and be optimistic. Instead of saying that you'd rather be single or that your love life is doomed, you proclaim what you want. It's beautiful, abundant, and full of love and romance. The energy you put out into the universe in thought and deed flows back to you and comes true.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, on February 17, your home life becomes a magical place full of potential. It's as if your front door is a portal for joy, and you are ready to embrace it in your life. Your mind starts to generate creative ideas to bring laughter into your four walls. You decide to make your home a place of love.

Keep ideas in your notes app for future activities and adventures. You can invite people over for board games or have dinner. There's room for music and dancing. You realize that life is what you make of it. And, when you have failed to launch in the past, you can always pick up where you are now and do so in the future. The future is bright, and you can turn the world into whatever you want it to be.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.