6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Prosperity On February 4, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and prosperity on February 4, 2026. Wednesday lands on an Earth Rooster Danger Day, so luck shows up because you notice things other people miss.

Danger Days sharpen discernment. They reward awareness and smart restraint. Add the boldness of a new Metal Tiger month to a Wood Snake year and you get a day where success comes from knowing exactly where to place your energy and where not to.

For these animal signs, prosperity arrives through well-timed choices, sharper instincts, and the confidence to trust your read of the room if you know what I mean.

1. Rooster

February 4 puts you right back in your element where you shine the brightest, Rooster.

You’re especially tuned in to details that matter and that awareness helps you make a better decision that improves your position quickly. You might catch something others overlook or adjust a plan at just the right moment. Luck shows up on Wednesday as accuracy. You feel more than capable and a step ahead by the end of the day.

2. Snake

On Wednesday, you intuitively sense a big change in your life before it fully arrives. There’s a moment where you realize something isn’t worth continuing and instead of negotiating with that realization, you act on it. That choice protects your time and your resources.

Prosperity comes from trusting your instincts without needing proof. Once you commit to that trust, things feel lighter almost immediately. Whew.

3. Tiger

The new month energy works in your favor on Wednesday, dear Tiger. You feel energized without being reckless, which is a rare and powerful combo for you. You know when to push and when to hold back.

A decision around direction or commitment on February 4 lands cleanly because you’re not second-guessing yourself this time. Luck shows up through confidence that’s grounded. Your impulsive era is over finally.

4. Rabbit

You benefit on Wednesday from slowing the pace just enough to get it right. Instead of reacting quickly, you take a moment to assess what’s actually being asked of you. That pause saves you from unnecessary stress.

Prosperity shows up as much-needed peace of mind. You end the day on February 4 feeling more balanced than ever because you didn’t let pressure dictate your choices.

5. Dog

You draw a line in the sand on February 4 that improves just about everything else in your life.

You simply decide what you’re no longer available for and that boundary gives you back energy and focus. Luck arrives when you stop spreading yourself so thin. Once you do, opportunities feel more manageable and aligned with your higher calling. You’re back, baby!

6. Pig

February 4 rewards your natural sense of divine timing. You know when to engage and when to step back, and that awareness keeps you out of situations that would have drained you even a few weeks ago.

Prosperity shows up through ease. Things feel smoother because you’re not forcing outcomes this time. You trust that what’s meant for you won’t require struggle. You’re right.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.