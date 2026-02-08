5 Zodiac Signs Have Good Horoscopes On Monday, February 9

Four zodiac signs have good horoscopes on February 9, 2026. Today, Mercury in Pisces conjuncts the South Node, bringing insight into the past to improve your future.

Mercury is about imagination and communication. When in a water sign, emotional memories that hold you back from living your best life are addressed. Pisces can push you toward denial, but you can see how insightfulness prompts incredible spiritual growth.

Today, if you dream, record it in some way. Write it down or text the vision to yourself. Speak about it in a voice memo. Dreams are plentiful today, both waking and sleeping, and you don't want to miss out on exploring what yours mean. There's likely a strong message behind it.

1. Taurus

On February 9, you reconnect with an old friend. There are few moments in life more special than to meet with a person who knows so much about you. You catch up as if time never passed.

Taurus, you realize how good it feels to be in the presence of a soul who unconditionally accepts you. You may run into this person while shopping or at an event. A crowded place increases your odds of a platonic soulmate encounter.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, a long-standing problem is finally readdressed on February 9. Some problems are swept under the rug, and they fester without resolution. Today, that sort of thing ends for you. A comment is made, creating an opportunity to address the matter head-on.

You don't necessarily like confrontation, but ending an endless argument is important. You realize it's productive and necessary. Critical thoughts have been playing in the background. You finally have to shut those voices down. You realize there's no longer any reason to wonder, as the story has played out to the end.

3. Virgo

An ex comes back to your life on February 9. Virgo, some people prefer never to run into an ex, but you realize the healing that comes from seeing yours in person. You realize how much you've grown. The reasons it ended are apparent, and they jolt you back into reality.

You no longer wonder if the past was sweeter than the present and wish you could go back to alter the future. Today, you get closure. Even though you don't need it, you're glad this happened.

4. Cancer

Cancer, you rediscover a love of learning. On February 9, you get to embrace some peace and quiet. You end the day cozy on the sofa with a good book or watching crime shows with your pet. The time feels sacred and healing. Your mind is at ease because reading is healing. Life just feels good!

If the simple pleasures of life are all that matters then you have scored the jackpot. You aren't racing to get things done. If you have to, the chaos is short-lived. Today is about simple pleasures and letting life move a little more slowly than usual. It's a beautiful time for reflection and restoration.

5. Pisces

On February 9, you discover something about your personality you didn't know was there. Self-discovery has always been so important to you, Pisces. Yet, you are so creative that there's a bottom you never seem to reach.

With Mercury in your sign on Monday, a new slice of discovery unveils, bringing you pride and joy. You take pleasure in your complexities. You love how your depth fosters uniqueness. In celebration of there being only one you, you think about all your life experiences with awe. You survived so much, and you are so wise. Today's a good day, indeed.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.