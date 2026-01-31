4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On February 1, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on February 1, 2026. A new month is here, and it starts with a Full Moon.

The Full Moon is in Leo, a fire sign, which invites you to release pride. Pride is an obstacle to abundance because it sometimes prevents you from asking for help when you need it. Often, people avoid getting advice, saying they can't do something they need to do, or admit they're headed in the wrong direction, all because of pride. Instead of worrying about what other people think of you on Sunday, you choose authenticity.

Reality hits hard when there's a Full Moon, and that's because you can't deny the truth when it's in front of your eyes. Today, that truth lights the path to abundance and luck for these astrological signs.

1. Leo

The Full Moon happens in your sign on February 1, Leo, and it demands that you let go of false beliefs blocking abundance or luck. When you adhere to a narrative that's untrue, it puts you on a path that is faulty. Things don't usually work out, and if they do, they don't last. But today, that changes. You shed anything that's fake about your life and make room for what is real and true.

Pride can be one of those things for you right now. But, if pride cometh before the fall, you stop failure from happening altogether. No pride means you know what you need to learn. You realize what you lack and can ask for help to get it. Humility becomes a great foundation for abundance in your life, and you find luck when you're walking along the right path. Abundance and luck enter your life when you ask for what you need.

2. Aquarius

Design: Your Tango

Aquarius, during the Leo Full Moon, you're attracting an abundance of luck in your relationships. Relationships are such a vital part of life. Good friends encourage, and not-so-awesome ones can lead you down the wrong path or cause you to stagnate. On February 1, you realize there are certain relationships you've outgrown. While you don't have to ditch a friend, you can distance yourself from them.

You can let them go their way, while you go on your own. You can try to change certain people, but pride blocks you from seeing that your influence only goes so far. Today, you accept that people change only when they are ready. Your love can only go so far, and that is OK. Surrendering to that knowledge opens you up to new energy. You get what you need from the universe and find the path that's right for you, leading to success and good fortune.

3. Scorpio

Design: Your Tango

You tend to the details on February 1, Scorpio. At the top of the month, the first thing you do is say goodbye. So long to unmet needs, and bye-bye to fake friendships that go nowhere. You are done accommodating activities that fill time but lack purpose. Once you address the problem areas by setting solid boundaries, there's space and room for good things to grow.

You gain abundance by admitting your life needs restructuring, then focusing on creativity and the spiritual side of your life. Better days are coming, and you don't have to wait for them. You set a schedule and pencil in date nights or events and time with people you want to know better. You're ready to build and focus on what leads to lasting success. Good fortune isn't a flash of luck to you. It's made one moment at a time, starting now.

4. Aries

Design: Your Tango

Some things seem fun at first, Aries, but later you realize they are merely a time trap that absorbs your energy and takes up space. When the Full Moon in Leo arrives, it teaches you to set limitations on your attention. There are hobbies for pleasure, and others that are meant to be cultivated and developed into something more.

On February 1, you drop the pride and admit it's time to grow up. You review your activities and ask yourself which ones could be the most profitable this month. You reconcile what you think and what is real. This one pivot helps you attract luck and abundance, and even if it feels like you're sacrificing fun or pleasure, the truth is that you enjoy the simplicity so much more.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.