5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On February 1, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Uranus, the planet of chaotic change, gets activated by the Aquarian Sun today.

Uranus rules Aquarius, so change is in the air that's radical and unexpected. The Aquarian age is coming, and life isn't going to be the same in the future compared to what you experience now. A jump start is in store the signs who are ready to explore new worlds, beginning with their mindset.

Doing the same thing repeatedly can be monotonous and exhausting, even if it yields results. An emotional breakthrough is refreshing, and that is what we are experiencing today.

1. Taurus

Your personal life experiences a jolt of reality when Uranus in your sign speaks to the Sun in Aquarius. There are things about your career that need to change. Good enough has worked for you, but to reach the next level, you have to innovate. You need to learn a few new skills to compete at a high level during the Aquarian age.

On February 1, you envision the future with an open mind. You see that technological change requires you to advance your professional skills. Since no one is going to give you a handout, you have to sign yourself up and take initiative. Only you know what will fit in with your schedule. So you take action and do what you have to do to get where you want to go.

2. Cancer

Two areas of your life are ready for change: your non-romantic friendships and your intimate relationships. On February 1, you see changes developing in both as Uranus speaks to the Sun. In friendships, you may meet new people or be introduced to a group that you've never encountered in your lifetime. They may have traits, habits or skills different from your own, and you could learn a lot from them.

In your personal life, there's an opportunity to explore collaborative efforts. Perhaps pooling resources, moving, or embracing a different lifestyle, such as a long-distance partnership. Long-distance relationships require strong communication, and you find this possible. Each of these carries a level of risk, but you're so ready to see where this next season of life will lead. You embrace it and see the future as very good.

3. Leo

On February 1, you see your career and your love life go in a new direction. The changes you experience, Leo, won't be subtle. You'll feel a quickening down to a soul level that reveals to you how your universe can change if you're open to the possibility of it.

Uranus square the Sun allows you to make a significant decision about what you won't tolerate anymore, but not without first identifying what you want to fill the gaps. You hold your life in high regard, and as you push for more respect, it elevates everything else in your life. Your partnerships reflect the change in you.

You feel optimistic, so you're ready to risk a few things you once thought were necessary but now consider compromises. That stops as you take a step in a new direction. For you, Leo, change is good.

4. Gemini

One door closes as another one opens, Gemini. On February 1, you are ready to put a stop to things that once felt like achievable dreams and attain realistic goals. For now, your sights are set on adventures that involve learning and culture, perhaps overseas travel. You enjoyed being so optimistic about the future. Yet, today's Uranus square Sun transit helps you see life in a new light.

The future is what you make of it. Today, you intend to build intentionally, rooted in tomorrow's uncertainty. Knowing that time waits for no one and that there are no guarantees about what the future holds motivates you. Making a decision changes everything because clarity comes from considering alternatives to what you have now.

5. Aries

Aries, you have often considered how friendships affect your finances. Friends who overspend influence you to do the same, and those who are highly conservative encourage you to save. You prefer to live a life that's surrounded by cues that support a money mindset.

On February 1, you are eager to learn all you can from the resources available to you. You want to listen to financial podcasts or read books about how to manifest it in your life. You want to surround yourself with financially literate people.

If you can't find what you need in your current tribe, you'll join social groups where everyone's goals are the same. Initially, it may be awkward, but your eagerness to take your life in a better direction urges you forward.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.