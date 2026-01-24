5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting January 26

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from January 26 to February 1, 2026. The Full Moon in Leo on Sunday has us reaching for the stars and fighting for our future this week.

At the start of the week, the Moon in Taurus brings a grounding energy. Then, the Gemini Moon on Tuesday, January 27, boosts our communication. On Thursday, January 29, the Moon in Cancer helps us acknowledge our emotions as we prepare for the Full Moon in Leo on February 1. This magnetic lunation makes us all feel more self-assured.

With multiple planets in Aquarius, new and existing projects flow exceedingly well for the following astrological signs. Love, romance, and new connections are also on the horizon. This week marks the start of something new, even with the Full Moon reflecting the end of a story that began six months ago.

1. Leo

The Full Moon in your sign carries a magical energy that reminds you of the power you hold, Leo. This year, you are in the spotlight. Be the leader that others look up to, even within your friendship circles. This is a time to stand out and not feel abashed. You are also asked to trust yourself and take pride in who you are.

The Taurus Moon at the start of the week helps you better understand the relationship you have with others. With Venus in Aquarius, make sure to be diplomatic and compassionate. While you are known to be the royal, you should show others that you care about them as well.

The Moon in Gemini marks a very communicative and engaging period. Avoid drama and do not stir up conflict. When the Moon is in Cancer, your kindness and benevolence allow others to see a new, more charming side of you.

2. Aquarius

The upcoming Full Moon in Leo shows you that patience is a virtue, Aquarius, especially within the professional realm. While you tackled many responsibilities during Capricorn season, the Moon in Taurus reminds you how to preserve your energy, especially if your boundaries are blurred.

If you have been stressed or overwhelmed, Aquarius season serves as a calming force. Venus in this sign shows you how be more patient and teaches you how to take the time needed to regroup. Ask for help if needed, since Venus brings support at this time.

The Moon in Gemini allows you to be more comfortable taking action, but make sure to plan and not be too impulsive during the Cancer Moon. This is a good period to listen to others and work with them. The Full Moon in Leo is a vibrant and social transit that reminds you of the importance of community.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

This week is about you staying on track, Aries. The Moon in Taurus makes you more enthusiastic as you analyze the potential plans that you can build on. While the Gemini Moon is inspiring, try not to take on too many things at once. It may be tempting now, with multiple planets in Aquarius, but this is a recipe for burning out. Instead, focus on scheduling and not being impulsive with planning. Think ahead, be more methodical, and conjure practical objectives.

When the Moon is in Cancer, connecting with your subconscious is a major theme. This lunar transit reminds you not to get too caught up in issues from the past. Release the toxic people and focus on the present. Utilize this period to go slow and prepare for the Full Moon transit.

The vibrant Leo Moon feels uplifting and helps you become more intuitive. Trusting your vision and potential are especially important for the next several months, as this serves as a prelude to the Jupiter in Leo transit this summer.

4. Sagittarius

If you've been missing a creative spark, then this is the week to take back control over your creative direction, Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Leo adds inspiration and prepares you for what to expect when Jupiter enters Leo in the next several months.

The energy now makes you feel very ambitious and motivated. Try not to bicker with others, focus on peace, and work on growing your craft. The Moon in Taurus adds a calming energy, so if you need a reset, then this is a time to recharge those batteries.

The Gemini Moon helps you build on your relationships. This is an excellent period to have deep discussions with your partner and focus on growth. For creatives, you have the power to make your work in progress flourish. You may be inspired to pour more love onto it when the Full Moon begins.

5. Libra

This week, you must focus on balancing your time, Libra. The Venusian Taurus Moon helps you prioritize your projects and time. Asking for help becomes easier with Mercury in Aquarius, making a trine to your sign. This is a period to water the seeds you planted just in time for the Leo Full Moon.

With Venus also in Aquarius, this is a very romantic and thrilling time. Single folks may be asked to join a club or to collaborate more with others at work.

The Gemini Moon brings a plethora of ideas and helps you focus on slowly progressing within your career. For those in school, the hard work you’ve put in brings fruitful rewards. The reflective energy this week shows you that there is value in learning and personal growth as you continue to acquire the experiences needed to elevate.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.