5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On January 26, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having really good horoscopes on January 26, 2026. Neptune enters Aries on Monday, and it sets at the Aries point.

The Aries point in astrology is about fresh starts, impulsiveness, and fame. Neptune connects with the Vertex in Aries, another fated point in astrology. So, pay attention to the signs that you see throughout the day. If you spot repeated numbers or hear phrases spoken in different forms, note what you're doing at that moment.

Life is preparing to change, and when the energy shifts from Neptune in a water sign to Neptune in fire, these astrological signs experience some excellent horoscopes.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Once Neptune enters Aries on January 26, Gemini, you sense a finality about the past. An ending enables you to move away from what you know was merely an illusion in your career to focus on an area you can control with greater accuracy: your relationships. Neptune in Aries activates yourfriendships, networks, hopes, dreams, and wishes. Since it's at the Aries point, a critical, yet unstable degree in a fire sign, it brings a sense of urgency into your life.

You pick up the phone and start calling the individuals you said you would reach out to, but you didn't. You decide to do things differently. You become a better listener on Monday. You don't let meeting someone in person remain a superficial occurrence. Instead, you think about how to integrate your social life with your dreams. You take action, and it establishes a new pattern for this season of life.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You've waited a long time for something to give in your career, Cancer. When Neptune, the planet of creativity, enters your tenth house of career on January 26, you sense energy shifting in a new direction. Great things take time, and while Monday is most assuredly monumental, growth takes time to build.

You have time to think, plan for the future, plot and dream super big. Bigger than you've ever dared to imagine, almost to the point where people, including yourself, think you're crazy. Today, Cancer, your good horoscope isn't about what you get or what you have, but who you are becoming in terms of legacy, social status, and reputation.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, when Neptune enters Aries on January 26, it activates your longing for love, romance and self-expression. You are naturally creative, and you typically find all sorts of ways to tell your life in a story. You paint, play music, draw, write, dance; if there's movement, you flow through it.

So, Aries energy ignites this passionate, artistic flame in you much more. You almost feel punch-drunk when it starts. The key to having a good horoscope today is not to dive in deeply but become much more acquainted with this very intoxicating energy.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Money is important, Pisces. You understand that, but it's when Neptune enters Aries on January 26 that you really crave material success. You envision a life full of security, personal value, and a few luxurious material possessions. Luxury costs money, so be careful not to overspend.

Setting limitations has rarely been easy for you, and it may feel even harder to do when this elusive planet is in your house of money. Just know you have to be extra careful now. When you do the right thing, pride grows. You pat yourself on the back for such a good job making today pretty amazing.

5. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You like tending to the details, Scorpio. When Neptune enters Aries on January 26, your attention turns toward service to others, how you do your job, and the practical, everyday aspect of your habits. You get a little visionary now. You realize there are so many ways to do the same thing more productively.

You can dabble with a few options and see which one works best for you now. It's going to be test-and-retry, with a few failures; however, you will feel optimistic. Today is a good day to try new things and not aim for a particular outcome. You're just changing habits and figuring out how things work.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.