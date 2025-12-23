People Born During This Month Attract Money Effortlessly, Says A Neuroscience Expert

Everyone is always looking for a kind of hack or trick to be able to attract more money into their lives, but it seems to be effortless for people born in October. These individuals are the type who seem to always land good opportunities, and their bank balance is mighty heavy compared to others', all because of the luck that comes with being born in this fall month.

Neuroscience expert Kyle Cox explained why people born in October are financially more fortunate than those born in other months, who seem to have to fight for their financial security.

People born in October attract money effortlessly.

"October births stumble into money," Cox insisted. "Unexpected checks arrive, someone offers to pay. Opportunities with financial upside appear from nowhere. They experience a flow of resources that other months have to grind for."

October babies reflect the abundance of the 'harvest season,' according to Cox.

Cox explained that resources are their most abundant during the month of October. This usually ends up imprinting a neurological expectation of plenty that helps shape financial behavior at an unconscious level. Cox admitted that behavioral economists tracking windfalls found that October births receive significantly more unexpected money than statistical probability predicted.

Things like inheritances, gifts, lottery wins, and just random opportunities seemed to cluster around this specific birth month. People born in October just expect abundance, which makes them notice opportunities that others might miss.

"Their entitlement to resources reads as confidence rather than arrogance. Money flows toward expectation. October births carry an assumption that they'll be provided for, and reality tends to conform. Their nervous systems don't carry scarcity the way winter births often do."

Astrologers also believe October is a month full of financial abundance.

Astrologers Rebecca Gordon and Lisa Stardust spoke with Good Housekeeping, insisting that there are a couple of birth months throughout the year that tend to attract more money than others. And October happened to be one of those months.

According to Stardust, October is often a time associated with rebirth and intuition. Those born during this month have the insights needed to navigate financial setbacks and even regrow their finances when they start to dip.

"By tapping into their visions," Stardust said. "They face all types of challenges thoughtfully." Which helps give them "the chance to see how, why, and what they can do." On top of that, October has a strong association with Venus. Libras are born during this month and are specifically influenced by Venus' characteristics of attracting wealth, luxury, fame, and material possessions.

