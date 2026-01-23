4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Saturday, January 24, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on January 24, 2026. Several interesting transits on Saturday help bring good fortune and prosperity.

Mars at the 1st degree of Aquarius purifies its energy, bringing a sincere desire to break free from anything that restricts self-expression. Mercury at the 6th degree of Aquarius brings high intellect to the planet of communication, enabling it to perceive ways to attract luck. Jupiter at 18 degrees Cancer feels bold and eager to create new comforts. Saturn at 27 degrees of Pisces intensifies resilience, teaching lessons that ensure what is earned now is used wisely, invested, and well-kept.

1. Aries

Aries, you create a new identity for yourself on Saturday, which gives you an advantage. Mars in Aquarius is like purifying fire, so the fluff or confusion that happened earlier this month, on where to start or focus your energy, decreases. Mars at the first degree of Aquarius brings powerful energy into your life. You redefine how you show up in the world.

Your aim on January 24 is to foster a lifestyle that is independent, free, and liberated from restrictions that hold you back monetarily. Outdated roles get experimented with to see if you can earn money in a fresh, new way to do them. You want to be a leader, but not one who forces group thinking. You want to lead others to think for themselves.

Today's abundance comes from personal branding. You find your niche, pivot, and you attract people who offer you new opportunities. As you fine-tune your approach to what you want, you draw closer to what's authentically aligned with your goals.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you turn ideas into opportunities on Saturday. When your ruling planet, Mercury, is activated at the 6th degree of Aquarius, it exalts a trait you already possess: intellect. You communicate and process fresh ideas at lightning speed.

It's as if you're an idea mine, with sudden insights that lead you down the path of luck, shaped by what your imagination fosters. What makes today truly abundant for you, though, is that you not only have ideas, but on January 24, you know how to implement them. Nothing you focus on goes to waste today. You think and know when to take action.

3. Cancer

Cancer, you are in a lucky position today because Jupiter, the planet of expansion and good fortune, is at the 18th degree. This is the degree that feels like Leo, so you have courage and grit. You are dedicated to a cause that requires you to dig deep to know what you want more of in your life. You want opportunities, but the specifics of your heart's desires matter.

On January 24, you stand out in the crowd. You have to be seen to capture others' attention. When people see who you are and what you have to offer, it's a form of luck. They know what to invite you to participate in. You don't have to play small. You can be choosy and think big.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you attract abundance and luck on January 24 thanks to Saturn being at the 27th degree of Pisces. Saturn is about structure, mastery, and abundance that's earned over time. You're the sign of hard work, and that means your efforts are rewarded for what you've focused on now and over the last three years.

On Saturday, a big win reveals how your time, energy, and effort weren't wasted. Responsibility becomes an enriching reward. A much-needed financial contract comes through, or you renegotiate something that reduces expenses. If you need a positive answer, it's just around the corner.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.