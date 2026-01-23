4 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed By The Universe On January 24, 2026

On January 24, 2026, four zodiac signs are blessed by the universe. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries supports beginnings that require courage rather than certainty.

This lunar phase has us trusting that our curiosity leads somewhere special. Certainty ends the story, while curiosity opens up new chapters. Aries energy brings vitality and personal drive back into focus, so the blessing offered now is not passive.

We have a vested interest in creating, doing, and making things happen on Saturday. The three astrological signs that are blessed by the universe are willing to prioritize themselves without apology.

1. Aries

With the Moon in your sign, this blessing feels personal and immediate, Aries. On January 24, your energy returns in a way that feels purposeful. That's great because you love having a goal. You love having something to look forward to, and something you recently questioned proves worth pursuing after all.

Doubt fades once you take the first step. The pursuit is on, and this fills your energy banks. It's so you. The universe offers blessings through momentum and timing. When you trust your instincts and act quickly, outcomes follow with surprising ease. You are abundantly blessed, Aries, and it feels right.

2. Leo

This lunar phase has you feeling motivated and on the go, Leo. Finally, you're starting to feel as if the inspiration has hit, and you know exactly what to do with it. If something was missing earlier, it's here now, and you are the embodiment of enthusiasm.

On January 24, you move toward something that excites you. If you want to take others with you, then so you shall. During the Aries Moon, you feel happy, and you don't mind sharing the wealth. A blessing has arrived, and it feels as though everything you touch turns to gold. You can make great progress at this time, Leo, so go for it.

3. Sagittarius

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries aligns well with your adventurous nature, Sagittarius. On January 24, you receive a blessing from the universe that opens up an exciting opportunity for you. This may show up as an invitation from a friend to travel abroad or start to plan for something in the future.

Having something wacky to look forward to is what you're all about, and having a pal to do it with makes it all the better. The universe encourages you to move forward without overanalyzing consequences. Yes, get impulsive. Why not? Trusting the experience leads to the growth you have been craving.

4. Capricorn

This transit brings a blessing through personal resolve, Capricorn. It has you feeling as though all things really are possible on January 24. This is when you realize that waiting for perfect conditions has been holding you back.

So, no more waiting. Now is the time for action, and you feel confident enough to make that a reality. The Aries Moon supports decisive action, especially in matters tied to home, family, or personal priorities. The blessing of the day arrives as renewed strength and a clearer sense of direction. You have one life to live, Capricorn, so you might as well get out there and do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.