5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Friday, January 16

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on January 16, 2026, as Mercury squares Chiron. You get the best of two worlds. Your leadership skills turn up a notch and your ability to get what you want increases exponentially.

On Friday, you can dig deep into your soul and explore your big why. If it was hard to ask the right questions, you find that exploration is easier. These astrological signs aren't worried about what others think of them after today's energy and simply enjoy the learning process itself, even if there's a steep curve. What a beautiful day.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango via Canva

January 16 is a very good day for you, Virgo. Mercury, the planet that rules you, is in your house of joy, helping you see the good in all things. Your mind is at peace on Friday, and you feel mentally focused. There's no self-analysis leading you to pick yourself apart. Instead, you feel flooded with self-acceptance that leads to happiness. You see what needs improvement without turning it into a flaw.

Advertisement

Chiron helps you see all the areas you played small and where you doubted your competence or overthought your choices. You trust yourself and feel confident taking whatever steps you need in your life today. You plan and write. You have meaningful conversations with others. You trust in your heart that everything in your life is about to become easier.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Gemini, when Mercury squares Chiron on January 16, it creates a little pressure on you to ponder life in a way that you ordinarily would not. Mercury in Capricorn helps you to slow down your thoughts just enough to turn questions into insight and direction. Rather than jumping from one idea to another, youre inspired by one notion that truly matters to you.

Chiron in Aries helps you to address a lingering fear. You take healing seriously and commit to a path of growth. Mercury gives you the words you need to forgive others and also to forgive yourself. You speak new life into your heart and take authority over your mind. Anxiety has no place in your life anymore. If you have a few moments of doubt, success teaches you to trust the process.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Pisces, you've felt the struggle in your financial life for far too long, but during the Mercury square Chiron transit on January 16, things start to improve. Mercury helps you to translate your feelings into words, which can be tough for you to do at times. However, what once felt vague now isn't hard to explain or understand at all.

You no longer feel misunderstood by others or yourself. The relief you feel on Friday brings a surge of much-needed happiness to your heart. You enjoy discovering how an inner world can heal and form a bridge to purpose.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Mercury in Capricorn brings insight to your finances, Sagittarius, and you honestly address your weaknesses and uncover your strengths on January 16. You examine your beliefs surrounding wealth and refine your philosophy about spending money. You are less interested in get-rich-quick ideas. Instead, you want to go slow so you know what you're doing works.

Chiron reveals where your confidence wavered in the past, especially with mentors or leaders you thought you could trust but later found to be incompatible. On Friday, the square fosters intense feelings that push you to make a decision: reclaim authority over your perspective. It's going to be a process. Ask questions and follow through on finding the answers. You overcome feeling frustrated and end the day feeling positive about your future.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Your leadership skills get a big boost of positive energy during the Mercury square Chiron transit on January 16, Leo. Mercury connects you to the core of who you are and Chiron helps you release concerns about inadequacies. On Friday, you realize that you don't have to be flawless to get things done.

Leo, the pressure is off of you to perform, and you fall into a natural pattern of living that feels right to you and your needs. Friday, January 1,7 turns out to be a wonderful time of life that opens many other future opportunities for you. This is just the start of more goodness that's coming your way.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.