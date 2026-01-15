4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On January 16, 2026

On January 16, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Mercury square Chiron initiates conversations that have us on edge. Fortunately, we're at a place in our lives where we aren't thwarted by disagreements.

On this day, we stand our ground. We realize now that it's OK to disagree with the people who mean the most to us.

Chiron energy is tied to old emotional wounds. During this transit, Mercury speeds up the process and brings those wounds back into play. For four zodiac signs, this is when we get to rise above someone else's pettiness. The sign we receive is about detachment, and it feels wonderful.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On this day, January 16, you feel challenged by someone in your family. It's up to you to either let them get the better of you or to walk away. Can you walk away, Aries?

That doesn't mean abandoning them. Rather, it's about releasing the anger or negative reaction that comes up when this person says whatever it is that upsets you.

This is your big insight on this day. During Mercury square Chiron, you see that if you simply take it in without overreacting, it naturally diffuses itself. This is a win, Aries. This is the real power, and you have it.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Mercury square Chiron brings up an old memory, Cancer, and has you questioning how much emotion you should put into what you remember. On January 16, something said or overheard reminds you of an old wound that still influences your choices.

The sign you receive from the universe has you taking your power back. You aren't here to be bullied by memories or by the people who drop little hints that are less than considerate.

This realization changes how you approach conversations. You can still be a person of great heart and soul, but you know now that you don't have to bring your full vulnerability to every conversation. Lesson well learned, Cancer.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

For you, Libra, this transit focuses on communication within close relationships. On January 16, a discussion brings attention to the fact that you aren't all that committed to an idea that someone else came up with.

The universe sends a sign through discomfort. There's only so much you take of this, and during Mercury square Chiron, it becomes almost unbearable. You need to be true to yourself, Libra, and thankfully, you're able to.

And so, you get your point across and, believe it or not, you do so with style and grace. No one's feelings are hurt because you tend to everyone's needs, without forgetting your own.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Mercury square Chiron draws attention to what's going on inside you, Capricorn, as in that internal voice that is signaling for you to pay attention. On January 16, you catch yourself doing something that proves to you that your heart is not into it.

The sign from the universe comes as a mental interruption. Once you pay attention to it, it could alter the course of your fate.

That's a good thing, Capricorn. This is a call to action. You are no longer interested in routine thought. In fact, you've outgrown it. Now it's time to implement a new, healthy lifestyle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.