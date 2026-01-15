3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Abundant New Era Starting On January 16, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering an abundant new era that begins on January 16, 2026, when the Waning Crescent phase of the moon clears space for what comes next. With the Moon in Capricorn, that release is tied to long-term goals, work habits, and personal responsibility.

This lunar energy helps remove obstacles that have slowed our progress so we can finally get on with the plans we made last year. For these astrological signs, Friday's energy shows us that dreams really do come true, especially when we put practical effort into making those dreams real. Abundance is the only natural follow-up.

1. Taurus

The Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn brings a positive breakthrough for you, dear Taurus. On this day, January 16, you recognize exactly which commitments are worth continuing on with, and which ones you need to let go of. This lunar transit favors financial and professional adjustments, which, at this point, you're ready to tackle.

It's time to restructure your budget, and you're into it, Taurus. You'd rather have a realistic plan than no plan at all. Being that your main goal is to hustle up some real prosperity, you are now starting to take yourself very seriously. You mean business when it comes to your money, and it shows. You're about to enter a very abundant era, Taurus. Keep up the good work.

2. Virgo

For you, dear Virgo, your abundant era begins on January 16 because you have started to improve your own lifestyle. It's time to get rid of the excess that never really pleased you and let go of the things in your life that no longer serve you. This takes work, but the results are stellar. Friday's energy reveals how you've overextended yourself. You aren't limitless, Virgo, and that's a good thing.

Self-awareness opens the doors to prosperity during the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn. This awareness allows both your productivity and satisfaction to increase tenfold. As your pace becomes more balanced, opportunities line up, and this pleases you immensely. You are entering an abundant new era, Virgo, and it's filled with opportunities that align with what you actually want to do, as opposed to what you believe you have to.

3. Aquarius

There's a lot going on behind the scenes on Friday, Aquarius, and during the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn, it's up to you to pay close attention. You are detail-oriented, and you put that skill to good use on January 16. Your detail-oriented nature pays off big time. You notice something that has the potential to turn into real abundance. Prosperity is now possible, all because you paid attention. Good job, Aquarius!

Keep going, and don't rush. Honor your timeline and get it done your way, but get it done. If you want the security that prosperity brings, then stick to the work at hand. Don't give up, as you are entering an especially abundant time in your life. You've got this, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.