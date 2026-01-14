5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On January 15, 2026

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on January 15, 2026, when Venus in Capricorn trines Uranus in Taurus, a sweet combo of energies that fosters sudden changes that lead to happy outcomes.

There's a merging of steady affection with spontaneous joy. Venus in Capricorn values what's real and lasting, while Uranus in Taurus shakes up routines so you're reminded to live life on the edge. A trine in astrology creates ease and a flow of energy. How you do things doesn't need to be forced; instead, you go with the flow.

On Thursday, happiness shows up for these astrological signs by making plans, accepting invitations and doing little things that take you down an unexpected path. Thursday is ideal for scheduling things to look forward to, and knowing you have the mind and heart to enjoy whatever you do.

1. Taurus

On January 15, you can tell it's a feel-good kind of day, Taurus. You like to enjoy life, and during Venus trine Uranus, you actually crave change instead of fighting it. You invite variety into your routine. You want a change of scenery, and your mind decides that it's ready to test out a new social scene so you can broaden your social circle.

On Thursday, break out of the norm and merge familiar comforts with a new way to enjoy what you already love. As you explore all that life has to offer you, conversations flow easily. The plans you make today feel exciting, and the future isn't just fun; it's realistic. One casual invite turns into an adventure and much more to look forward to.

2. Capricorn

You're in an unusually perfect position to mingle and play with seriousness, Capricorn. You are in a great mood on January 15, even if you don't advertise it. Venus in your sign softens your rough edges and Uranus in Taurus encourages you to enjoy life to the fullest. You say yes to the unexpected, and that's when things start to happen in the best way.

Thursday is about enjoying the little things life has to offer. Plan a dinner out with friends or take a short trip. Start a creative project or collaborate with someone you know. You're reminded that enjoyment doesn't have to derail your goals. In fact, pleasure supports it because you're happy. The best moments come today because you let go of control just enough to enjoy life on its terms. Coincidentally, those terms align with your desires.

3. Cancer

Cancer, the Venus trine Uranus transit on January 15 highlights the beauty of friendship and shared experiences that feel emotionally safe and secure. You can tell that Thursday is different from past days. For starters, someone from your past reaches out to reconnect with you, and it takes you down memory lane.

Consider making plans that step you outside of your comfort zone. You like the idea of scheduling social time and catching up. The change mixes diversity with familiarity. Your mind breaks free from the old, and you are genuinely excited about what's ahead.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, the Venus trine Uranus transit on January 15 turns an average day into an exciting experience very quickly. You become inspired to try something new. You plan a fun outing and introduce friends who have never met to each other. Meaningful connections begin to create positive memories and foster anticipation for the future.

Your relationships are no longer compartmentalized. You are part of a greater, expanding social circle. Your life enters an era where trips get planned, and event invitations are extended. Collaborating is easier, and your creative mind gets flowing.

5. Libra

You love when relationships are smooth and supportive, Libra. On Thursday, January 15, the Venus-Uranus transit prompts pleasant changes in your life. Social interaction is enjoyable. Romantic or platonic, your connections are light, fun and super energizing.

You are inspired to plan a date night with friends. A group outing is perfect for a day like this. Spontaneity brings joy. You blend fun and friendship, creating positive experiences to look forward to and to look back on one day.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.