3 Zodiac Signs Have So Much To Look Forward To After January 15, 2026

After January 15, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. During the transit of Venus trine Uranus, we're looking at values, relationships, money, and personal issues like self-esteem and confidence.

On Thursday, we get the point and realize that we have to do something about our lives if we are to progress. That's easy enough, because at this point in the game, we're ready for change. For these astrological signs, it's all about adapting and doing the next right thing for ourselves. Stagnation is no longer a part of the deal. We don't need to rush ahead, but we do need to start. So, let the games begin!

1. Taurus

Venus trine Uranus activates a powerful inner realization for you, Taurus, especially when it comes to personal values and self-worth. On January 15, you notice that you are no longer interested in resisting. You may even wonder why you did in the first place. You're opening your mind, Taurus, and now you see that the only thing that stood in your way before was yourself. No more!

That's a big realization and one that makes you laugh and want to do something about it. This is your sign that growth is happening. You have a lot to look forward to, Taurus, but if you want to make significant progress, then it's up to you to shake off the past and get moving.

2. Libra

January 15 brings you an important emotional development, Libra. Venus trine Uranus gives you a peek into how you relate to others, particularly in situations when you have to compromise. This transit has you honing in on relationship dynamics. It lets you see where you are less than content with what you've got. You aren't willing to give up, yet you feel strongly that things must change.

So, what are you waiting for? It's time for you to take the reins and start a conversation that could lead to something great. It takes nerve to begin, yet Venus trine Uranus is pushing you in that direction. Go for the gold, Libra. It's all good, and once you start, you see that you have so much to look forward to.

3. Aquarius

Venus trine Uranus is very you, Aquarius, and its energy on January 15 inspires you to make some pretty advanced changes. You are unique and a bit daring. This transit supports that and then some. So, if you feel like stepping things up a bit, then go with the flow of the astrological energy at hand and make it happen.

In the end, your life is up to you. You aren't a victim, Aquarius. You have a say. Knowing that, you're able to create a path for yourself that brings you into the most creative circles. Do your thing your way, Aquarius. You have so much to look forward to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.