4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On January 15, 2026

Four zodiac signs are experiencing significant abundance and luck on January 15, 2026. On Thursday, Venus, the planet that rules love, beauty and wealth through pleasure and partnerships, forms a positive aspect to Saturn, which helps acquire wealth through discipline, hard work and long-term planning.

These two planets help you focus on a truth about getting rich in any area of your life. Luck may bring it to you, but if you struggle with a money mindset, skills or character, it's hard to keep it. You rapidly lose the abundance you've acquired.

These astrological signs are ready to experience significant abundance and luck because this lesson has been learned. They are ready to receive more than was lost in the past in significant, bountiful measure.

1. Taurus

Since Venus is your ruling planet, Taurus, its relationship to Saturn works in your favor on January 15. Saturn provides a strong and solid support system for the luxury you build for yourself. Discipline aligns with desire, and it attracts abundance in the form of comfort.

In the past, you've distrusted the long-term value of certain luxuries because they didn't fit your values. When life becomes overly generous, you don't indulge because you are unwilling to embrace fleeting fancies. You want good things that last. You want legacy. On Thursday, you step away from fear because what you attract is steady. You're beyond luck's boundaries. Your pursuit of pleasure has found purpose.

2. Libra

Libra, the Venus and Saturn alignment on January 15 supports abundance and luck through relationships, agreements, and shared values. This works perfectly for your life goals. You know that balance is needed in life. To attract luck and abundance, you have to be internally generous and externally giving.

On Thursday, you set clear boundaries and expectations for yourself. You attract opportunities and partnerships that feel fair, grounded and beneficial. What you gain now is abundance and luck in the form of friends who support and love you dearly.

3. Capricorn

Since Saturn is your ruling planet, you are great at creating structure and looking at the big picture long-term. On Thursday, January 15, the planet Venus validates the work you do, and it provides support for the good things in life.

In the past, joy felt like it had to be earned, but today, life takes a turn for the better. You allow yourself to receive without guilt. You know that you deserve this lucky break from the universe now. Abundance settles in through powerful thinking and improved communication within a supportive community. You see where life can improve for you and clearly how to make it happen.

4. Aquarius

The Venus connection with Saturn on January 15 highlights your self-worth, values, and long-term plans, Aquarius. As a sign ruled by Saturn, you have learned to work with its restrictive energy. You've discovered how freedom doesn't mean avoiding commitment. You've also learned that being free comes with a cost. You have resisted structure, but you now realize it's best to use it because it safeguards what you've built.

On Thursday, the rewards you receive in the form of abundance and luck are monetary. You close the door on old habits that hold you back and use the lessons to cultivate a future you want to grow. There's value in the journey you undertake now, and it involves choosing what supports you in life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.